Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

The surf sprays fountain-like at the Children's Pool.
The surf sprays fountain-like at the Children’s Pool.  (Urs Baumann)
Suzanne Baracchini says she likes the murals she saw on a low-tide walk at La Jolla Shores.
Suzanne Baracchini says she likes the murals she saw on a low-tide walk at La Jolla Shores “that cover up otherwise ugly walls.”  (Suzanne Baracchini)
Barbara Graf submitted this photo of her now-late puppy Maverick at Mount Soledad.
Barbara Graf submitted this photo of her now-late puppy Maverick at Mount Soledad with the message: “Maverick, you were with us for only one month and five days. This was the first place you saw in La Jolla and the last. We miss you!”  (Roy Graf)
Gulls congregate at La Jolla Shores.
Gulls congregate at La Jolla Shores.  (Rich Wolf)
An osprey prepares to dine on a morning meal.
An osprey prepares to dine on a morning meal.  (Penny Wilkes)
Patricia Vellinga pictured "heart rocks and the love bird."
Patricia Vellinga pictured “heart rocks and the love bird.”  (Patricia Vellinga)
Nuala Mellett captured this scene in Bird Rock as surfers began making their way into the sea.
Nuala Mellett captured this scene in Bird Rock as surfers began making their way into the sea.  (Nuala Mellett)
Sunset sends a splash of color over the Muirlands neighborhood.
Sunset sends a splash of color over the Muirlands neighborhood.  (Maureen Keiffer)
La Jolla resident Cortez Jernigan, 10, surfs a swell at Big Rock.
La Jolla resident Cortez Jernigan, 10, surfs a swell at Big Rock.  (Mark Bromley)
Pelicans and cormorants feed at the water’s edge near Scripps Pier.
Pelicans and cormorants feed at the water’s edge near Scripps Pier.  (Marilyn Bilger)
Low tide by Horseshoe Reef.
Low tide by Horseshoe Reef.  (Joan Plaehn)
Low-tide explorers at The Cove.
Low-tide explorers at The Cove.  (Stephen Breskin)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

