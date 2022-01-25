Polishing the Jewel: Students repaint electrical boxes in La Jolla

Several students from Torrey Pines Elementary School in La Jolla pitched in to paint the electrical boxes around the school.

The students took up their brushes for the beautification project under the direction of art instructor and artist Leoangelo Lacuna Reyes, funded by the TPES Foundation.

The project received a boost from the La Jolla Maintenance Assessment District, administered by Enhance La Jolla.

MAD district manager Mary Montgomery said last week that members of Enhance La Jolla provided help in obtaining SDG&E approval to repaint the electrical boxes, even though TPES falls outside the boundaries of the MAD.

If you see something around La Jolla that you find worthy of kudos, send photos for our Polishing the Jewel feature to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com. Or if you find something you think needs some work, send photos for our sister feature, Tarnishing the Jewel. ◆