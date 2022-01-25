La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus case and vaccination numbers; police blotter

Rise in new local coronavirus cases declines

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Jan. 18, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 4,486 registered cases (up by 309 from the previous count) and 10,363.9 per 100,000. The rise of 309 was down from the increases of 806

reported the previous week and 467 the week before that. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Jan. 18, 40,679 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Jan. 10

Residential burglary: 5200 block La Jolla Boulevard, 7:15 a.m.

Jan. 13

Felony vandalism: 1800 block Spindrift Drive, 5 p.m.

Residential burglary: 700 block La Canada, 6 p.m.

Jan. 14

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8200 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 9:50 p.m.

Jan. 15

Felony vehicle theft: 500 block Carla Way, 7:35 a.m.

Jan. 16

Vehicle break-in/theft: 200 block Bonair Street, 2 p.m.

Jan. 17

Sex crime: 1100 block Prospect Street, 10:45 a.m.

Fraud: 1000 block Agate Street, 3:37 p.m.

Battery: 2600 block Torrey Pines Road, 10:14 p.m.

Jan. 18

Commercial burglary: 8200 block El Paseo Grande, 2:19 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 9:30 a.m.

Felony shoplifting: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 1:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8600 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 4 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 4 p.m.

Drunk in public: 3200 block La Jolla Village Drive, 5:47 p.m.

Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 10:40 p.m.

Jan. 19

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8200 block El Paseo Grande, 2 a.m.

Residential burglary: 5500 block Candlelight Drive, 5 p.m.

Jan. 22

Vehicle break-in/theft: 9300 block Discovery Way, 6:34 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆