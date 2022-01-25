Advertisement
Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Jan. 27-Feb. 3

By Elisabeth FraustoStaff Writer 
Thursday, Jan. 27

• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com

Friday, Jan. 28

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Architect Mark Steele will present plans for a promenade on Prospect Street between Girard and Herschel avenues. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, Jan. 30

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, Feb. 1

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Karen Ocorr of Sanford Burnham Prebys will speak about the effects of altered gravity on heart function. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. Email info@birdrockcc.org.

Thursday, Feb. 3

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆

Elisabeth Frausto

Elisabeth Frausto is a reporter for the La Jolla Light.

