Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Jan. 27-Feb. 3
Thursday, Jan. 27
• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com
Friday, Jan. 28
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Architect Mark Steele will present plans for a promenade on Prospect Street between Girard and Herschel avenues. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
Sunday, Jan. 30
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Tuesday, Feb. 1
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Karen Ocorr of Sanford Burnham Prebys will speak about the effects of altered gravity on heart function. Email djshaw@doctor.com.
• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. Email info@birdrockcc.org.
Thursday, Feb. 3
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
