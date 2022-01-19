Farmers Insurance Open is heading back to Torrey Pines — a day early

The Farmers Insurance Open — La Jolla’s annual pro tournament for PGA Tour golfers — is coming back for another round (actually four rounds) next week at Torrey Pines Golf Course with an unusual Wednesday start Jan. 26. The tournament will run each day through Saturday, Jan. 29.

Spectators are being permitted to attend in person after a fanless Open last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but all tickets and parking must be purchased in advance, there are no onsite sales and all tickets are digital.

The first two rounds will be played on Torrey Pines’ North and South courses. The last two rounds will be on the South Course.

Due to the shift in tournament days, there will be no Pro-Am during Open week.

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.

The tournament originated as the San Diego Open 70 years ago and has had title sponsors since 1981 — Farmers Insurance since 2010. The event is organized by The Century Club of San Diego.

Patrick Reed won the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open by five shots with a 14-under-par total of 274 for four rounds.

Here are some questions and answers about the 2022 edition:

Q. Why is the tournament running Wednesday through Saturday instead of the usual Thursday through Sunday?

A. With the National Football League season extending an extra week, the conference championship games are now scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 30 — the same day the Farmers Insurance Open originally would have ended. To avoid a conflict, the PGA Tour and Farmers Insurance moved the tournament up a day.

Q. Who’s playing?

A. Notable players who have committed to the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open include defending champion Reed, who also won the 2018 Masters; Jon Rahm, who won the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines; Bryson DeChambeau, winner of the 2020 U.S. Open; Hideki Matsuyama, (2021 Masters); Brooks Koepka (2018-19 PGA Championship and 2017-18 U.S. Open); Dustin Johnson (2016 U.S. Open and 2020 Masters); Phil Mickelson (2004, 2006 and 2010 Masters, 2005 and 2020 PGA Championship and 2013 Open Championship); Jordan Spieth (2015 Masters and U.S. Open and 2017 Open Championship); Marc Leishman (2020 Farmers Insurance Open); Jason Day (2015 and 2018 Farmers Insurance Open), and many more.

The field is not final until the commitment deadline Friday, Jan. 21.

Q. How do I get tickets?

A. Visit farmersinsuranceopen.com/ticketing. Grounds tickets, including general access to the course and other public attractions, are $75 per day for the first two rounds Jan. 26-27 and $85 per day for the final two rounds Jan. 28-29. Tickets for the new Canyon Club, offering all-inclusive food and a full bar and access to open-air tables and seating and VIP restrooms, are $350 per day Jan. 26-27 (sold out Jan. 28-29). Ultra Pass tickets, offering all-inclusive beer and seltzer and access to indoor and outdoor tables and seating and VIP restrooms, are $200 per day Jan. 26-27 and $240 per day Jan. 28-29. Gates will open at 8:30 a.m. for the first two rounds and 9 a.m. for the final two rounds.

Q. Where do I park?

A. On Jan. 26-28, parking will be available for $30 at Del Mar Racetrack, 322 Via de la Valle, with a shuttle to the golf course, and for $50 at the Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine, 2880 Torrey Pines Scenic Drive.

On Jan. 29, parking will be available for $50 at Scripps Lot B, 3506 Cray Court, and $50 at the Sanford Consortium.

Bicycle parking will be available for free all four days at 10950 N. Torrey Pines Road.

To purchase parking or get a bicycle parking pass, go to am.ticketmaster.com/farmersinsuranceopen/2022events.

Q. What are the COVID-19 protocols?

A. Verification of vaccination status or a negative coronavirus test is not required to enter the tournament. Since it is outdoors or in open-air venues, masks will not be required for those fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated people are advised to wear a mask. Masks will be required on parking shuttles.

Q. How do I watch on TV?

A. The Golf Channel will carry the first two rounds, with play scheduled between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. CBS will cover the final two rounds, with play set between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

— San Diego Union-Tribune staff writer Jay Posner contributed to this report. ◆