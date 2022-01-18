Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Jan. 20-27
Thursday, Jan. 20
• Enhance La Jolla meets, 4 p.m. online. enhancelajolla.org
• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. lajollacluster.com
Friday, Jan. 21
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Anu Delouri from UC San Diego facilities development will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Sunday, Jan. 23
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, Jan. 24
• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. Email ljparksbeaches@gmail.com.
• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Christina Jordan and Ann Marburger of Curebound will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.
Thursday, Jan. 27
• La Jolla Coastal Access and Parking Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com
• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.