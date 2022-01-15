Advertisement
Tsunami waves triggered by Pacific volcano eruption raise water levels in La Jolla

An image taken by a Japanese weather satellite shows an undersea volcanic eruption near the Pacific nation of Tonga.
(Japan Meteorology Agency via AP)

Public is advised to stay clear of the shoreline as an increase in the surge could last several hours.

By Kristina Davis
Gary Robbins
An undersea volcano that erupted Jan. 14 in the South Pacific near Tonga produced tsunami waves that raised coastal water levels Jan. 15 by 7 inches in La Jolla and 9 inches elsewhere in San Diego, according to the National Weather Service.

The tsunami could push the increase to the 1- to 2-foot level before it is over.

Matt Moreland, meteorologist in charge of the weather service office in Rancho Bernardo, said the increase should last into the afternoon and that “people should stay off the beaches.”

The waves are expected to affect the entire San Diego County coastline.

The waves began arriving shortly before 8 a.m., roughly coinciding with a 6-foot-1-inch high tide. The extra water also showed up as surfers were trying to catch the tail of a west swell that has been pounding local beaches since midweek.

The county Office of Emergency Services sent out an alert at 6:55 a.m. that the National Tsunami Warning Center had issued an advisory following the volcanic eruption roughly 5,300 miles southwest of San Diego. An advisory is less serious than a warning.

To many watching the beaches, the change was not easily discernable.

“Even a foot change can be difficult for anyone to notice with the swell going on right now,” said Encinitas lifeguard Lt. John Strickland.

Lifeguards along the county coast have been restricting access to the water line but haven’t officially closed beaches.

The county’s emergency operations team is monitoring the situation and is in communication with the local coastal jurisdictions, the weather service and the state.

Tsunamis are rare in Southern California because the area is far from regions that produce the kind of underwater earthquakes and volcanos that generate such events.

But they do happen. A magnitude 8.8 earthquake that occurred off Chile in 2010 produced a small tsunami in San Diego Bay that damaged some docks.

— San Diego Union-Tribune staff writer Morgan Cook contributed to this report.

