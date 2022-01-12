Advertisement
Share
News

Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

A golden sunset at La Jolla Shores.
1/11
A golden sunset at La Jolla Shores.  (Tony Gild)
A brown pelican in flight creates an artistic design on the sea.
2/11
A brown pelican in flight creates an artistic design on the sea.  (Penny Wilkes)
The setting sun creates sparklers in the surf at Windansea.
3/11
The setting sun creates sparklers in the surf at Windansea.  (Leo Larson)
Sunrise on a misty morning.
4/11
Sunrise on a misty morning.  (Stephen Breskin)
Christmas Day at the Children's Pool.
5/11
Christmas Day at the Children’s Pool.  (Robert Feliciano)
Soccer players from The Bishops School and La Jolla High School go at it Dec. 17.
6/11
Soccer players from The Bishops School and La Jolla High School go at it Dec. 17.  (Tom Stuart)
Scripps Pier shows a holiday glow as seen from the Birch Aquarium.
7/11
Scripps Pier shows a holiday glow as seen from the Birch Aquarium.  (Betsy McKibbin)
Surfers catch their final waves of the day at Windansea Beach.
8/11
Surfers catch their final waves of the day at Windansea Beach.  (Kathryn Anthony)
A snowy egret steps out at La Jolla Shores.
9/11
A snowy egret steps out at La Jolla Shores.  (Joan Plaehn)
December showers bring January flowers along the La Jolla Bike Path.
10/11
December showers bring January flowers along the La Jolla Bike Path.  (Brian Siddons)
After the rains, the mushrooms came to Mimi Sells' garden.
11/11
After the rains, the mushrooms came to Mimi Sells’ garden.  (Mimi Sells)
Share

La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

News LifestylePhoto Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement