Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
A golden sunset at La Jolla Shores. (Tony Gild)
A brown pelican in flight creates an artistic design on the sea. (Penny Wilkes)
The setting sun creates sparklers in the surf at Windansea. (Leo Larson)
Sunrise on a misty morning. (Stephen Breskin)
Christmas Day at the Children’s Pool. (Robert Feliciano)
Soccer players from The Bishops School and La Jolla High School go at it Dec. 17. (Tom Stuart)
Scripps Pier shows a holiday glow as seen from the Birch Aquarium. (Betsy McKibbin)
Surfers catch their final waves of the day at Windansea Beach. (Kathryn Anthony)
A snowy egret steps out at La Jolla Shores. (Joan Plaehn)
December showers bring January flowers along the La Jolla Bike Path. (Brian Siddons)
After the rains, the mushrooms came to Mimi Sells’ garden. (Mimi Sells)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
