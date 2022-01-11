La Jolla crime and public safety news: Local coronavirus cases rise by 467; police blotter

La Jolla sees 467 coronavirus cases in a week

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Jan. 4, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 3,290 registered cases (up by 467 from the previous count) and 7,600.8 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Jan. 4, 40,172 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Dec. 19

Petty theft: 7700 block Prospect Place, 9:56 p.m.

Dec. 23

Felony grand theft: 2600 block Caminito Prado, 9:25 a.m.

Dec. 24

Felony grand theft: 7100 block Eads Avenue, 7 a.m.

Dec. 31

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5700 block Waverly Avenue, 3:54 a.m.

Fraud: 6800 block La Jolla Boulevard, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 1

Fraud: 7700 block Hidden Valley Court, 9:35 a.m.

Jan. 3

Felony burglary: 700 block Pearl Street, 2 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8600 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 7:40 a.m.

Jan. 4

Simple battery: 7500 block Fay Avenue, 1:57 a.m.

Jan. 5

Commercial robbery — weapon used: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 5:15 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8800 block Robin Hood Lane, 10 p.m.

Jan. 6

Residential burglary: 300 block Via del Norte, 2:32 a.m.

Petty theft: 200 block Nautilus Street, 2:41 p.m.

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 7400 block Girard Avenue, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 7

Felony vandalism: 400 block Forward Street, noon

Residential burglary: 1500 block Camino del Teatro, 6:30 p.m.

Drunk in public: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:41 p.m.

Battery on person: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:41 p.m.

Jan. 8

Street robbery — no weapon: La Jolla Scenic Drive at Soledad Mountain Road South, 2:20 p.m.

Jan. 9

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6200 block Camino de la Costa, 8:15 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 7200 block Via Capri, noon

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆