Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Jan. 13-20

Thursday, Jan. 13

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online. San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava will speak. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Friday, Jan. 14

• La Jolla Newcomers Club holds “Coffee Around Town,” 10 a.m., Elixir Espresso & Wine Bar, 7863 Girard Ave. Those who have moved to La Jolla in the past three years are invited to attend for coffee and conversation. Call Kiki at (239) 595-9015.

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Geoff Hueter of Neighbors for a Better San Diego will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

Sunday, Jan. 16

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Jan. 17 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Phyllis Pfeiffer, an Enhance La Jolla board member who also is president and general manager of the La Jolla Light, will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email bearley1@san.rr.com.

Thursday, Jan. 20

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

