News

Driver dead in rollover crash near Torrey Pines Golf Course

Police car
(File)
By City News Service
A motorist in his 30s was killed early Jan. 9 when the vehicle he was driving veered off North Torrey Pines Road near La Jolla’s Torrey Pines Golf Course and struck a tree.

The man was driving a 2003 Mitsubishi south on North Torrey Pines Road near Callan Road at about 1:30 a.m. when the car left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled over.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the San Diego Police Department.

No other information was immediately released. ◆

News
City News Service

City News Service is the nation’s largest regional wire service and is headquartered in Los Angeles.

