S.D. Unified School District postpones superintendent forums and selection because of COVID surge

The San Diego Unified School District is placing its superintendent selection process on hold amid the ongoing COVID-19 surge.

The selection of the superintendent and all related events have been postponed for at least the rest of January. The district did not announce new dates.

Postponed are three in-person events that were scheduled for Monday, Jan. 10. They were supposed to enable the public to meet and ask questions of the two superintendent finalists, current interim Superintendent Lamont Jackson and Susan Enfield, superintendent of Highline Public Schools in the Seattle area.

The San Diego Unified board had been expected to choose a new superintendent in closed session next week, but that will be delayed. The district also postponed its Jan. 18 State of the District address, when the district had planned to formally announce its new superintendent.

“Dealing with this current COVID-19 surge should be the No. 1 priority of school and district staff,” Christopher Rice-Wilson, chairman of the superintendent search committee, said in a statement. “There is no need to rush this search process and endanger our school community and stakeholders.” ◆