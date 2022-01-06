Pedestrian hit and killed on northbound I-5 near La Jolla

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on northbound Interstate 5 near La Jolla the morning of Jan. 6, authorities said.

A car struck the pedestrian at about 5:50 a.m. on I-5 near State Route 52, said California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe.

No information about the person who died was released.

Two lanes were shut down and a traffic alert was issued at 6:20 a.m. Crews were called to clean up the crash site. ◆