Advertisement
Share
News

Pedestrian hit and killed on northbound I-5 near La Jolla

Patrol car
(File)
By Karen Kucher
Share

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on northbound Interstate 5 near La Jolla the morning of Jan. 6, authorities said.

A car struck the pedestrian at about 5:50 a.m. on I-5 near State Route 52, said California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe.

No information about the person who died was released.

Two lanes were shut down and a traffic alert was issued at 6:20 a.m. Crews were called to clean up the crash site. ◆

News
Karen Kucher

Karen is a staff writer and editor at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She has covered everything from county government and higher education to animal issues and wildfires. These days, she focuses on breaking news and public safety issues. Karen is a native San Diegan and graduate of the University of Southern California.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.

More from this Author

Advertisement