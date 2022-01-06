Man holds up La Jolla bank and flees on scooter

A man used a demand note to hold up a La Jolla bank Jan. 5, then fled on a scooter, according to San Diego police and the FBI.

The robbery occurred around 3:15 p.m. at the Chase Bank branch off Villa La Jolla Drive and Nobel Drive at The Shops at La Jolla Village shopping center, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims and officials from the FBI’s San Diego field office.

The robber passed a teller a note demanding money and received an undisclosed amount of cash, the FBI said in a news release. He was then seen riding a scooter on Villa La Jolla Drive, Heims said.

Authorities described the robber as White or Hispanic, of unknown age, standing about 5 feet 7 inches with an average build. He wore a black baseball hat and a black face covering and what appeared to be a dark red cardigan or another type of sweater — with dark sleeves and a lighter-colored pattern on the body — over a collared shirt. He also wore black pants and black shoes with white socks.

Anyone with information about the heist or the identity of the robber is asked to contact the FBI at (800) 225-5324 or tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters also can call San Diego County Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477 or submit anonymous information at sdcrimestoppers.org. ◆