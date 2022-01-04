La Jolla News Nuggets: Donations for cancer trial and Shiley Eye Institute; integrative health awards; more

Curebound donates $476,000 for La Jolla cancer immunotherapy trial

Curebound, a San Diego-based organization that combines Padres Pedal the Cause and the Immunotherapy Foundation in a quest to end cancer, announced a more than $476,000 donation to UC San Diego and the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, completing a pledge to a cancer immunotherapy trial initiated by UCSD, LJI and the Immunotherapy Foundation.

The trial studies a form of personalized cancer immunotherapy that has been in development for decades but is now able to accurately produce individualized treatments due to recent advancements in technology. Curebound’s donation will ensure the trial’s completion, officials said.

UCSD receives $10 million gift to expand Shiley Eye Institute

Philanthropist Darlene Shiley has given a $10 million gift for clinical space expansion of the Shiley Eye Institute at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla, marking the center’s 30th anniversary.

The expansion is intended to result in increased patient care capacity and expanded research infrastructure.

Shiley — with her husband, Donald, who died in 2010 — has been a longtime supporter of UC San Diego across endeavors including the Shiley-Marcos Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, named in part to honor Darlene’s mother, Dee Marcos.

The original $8 million Donald P. and Darlene V. Shiley Eye Center opened in 1991 under the leadership of Dr. Stuart Brown.

Over the years, the Shiley family has donated more than $10 million for various clinical improvements, equipment, research and leadership chair funding. Today, the Shiley Eye Institute encompasses more than 91,000 square feet and includes the Anne F. and Abraham Ratner Children’s Eye Center, Joan and Irwin Jacobs Retina Center and Hamilton Glaucoma Center, plus the upcoming Viterbi Vision Research Center.

La Jolla academy issues integrative health research awards

The La Jolla-based Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine announced the winners of its annual Best Integrative Health Research of the Year awards.

Among the three professionals and three students honored, a third-place award went to UC San Diego assistant adjunct anesthesiology professor Michelle Sexton for research on the “Transcriptional Changes in Patients with Chronic Neuropathic Pain: A Pilot Study.”

Submissions were received on a wide variety of topics, including naturopathic medicine, chiropractic medicine, holistic nursing, mind-body research, acupuncture, consciousness and spirit, public health, and policy related to integrative health and medicine.

SBP names its top 10 research stories of 2021

While COVID-19 continued to dominate health-related headlines in 2021, scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys in La Jolla were making breakthroughs in a variety of fields. On Dec. 30, SBP issued a list of its top 10 research-related stories.

No. 1 was “COVID-19: Scientists identify human genes that fight infection,” which details a research team that was able to pinpoint specific human genes that control viral infection.

Historical Society 2022 Jewel Awards open for nominations

The La Jolla Historical Society Landmark Group is seeking nominations for the 2022 Jewel Awards through Friday, Jan. 14.

Homeowners, architects, builders, historians and members of the public are invited to submit nominations for recently rehabilitated or restored homes or other buildings that preserve the character and charm of La Jolla.

The Jewel Award for Rehabilitation recognizes owners whose repairs, alterations or additions to a property adapt it to contemporary use while preserving its historic, cultural or architectural character.

The Jewel Award for Restoration recognizes owners whose updates of a property include preserving or returning it to its original architectural form and character, often reflecting a particular time in La Jolla’s history.

The Landmark Group is composed of owners of historically designated homes in La Jolla.

To nominate a property for a 2022 Jewel Award, email Meredith Baratz at mybaratz@icloud.com. Alternatively, nomination forms, as well as more information and past winners, can be found under the “Historic La Jolla” tab at lajollahistory.org.

This year’s winners will be announced in March.

Strength in the City coming to Scripps Park

Strength in the City — an event featuring fitness classes, wellness-related vendors and live entertainment — is coming to La Jolla’s Scripps Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16.

Though Strength in the City has been held in San Diego parks, the 2022 edition will be the first in Scripps Park. A portion of the park will be closed for ticketed events, but organizers said stages will be no more than 2 feet tall and fences will be about 4 feet tall.

Another portion with vendor booths and children’s activities will be open to the public.

The event garnered the support of the La Jolla Parks & Beaches group and the La Jolla Village Merchants Association last year.

For tickets and more information, visit strengthinthecity.com.

Lifeguard tryouts set for February

Interested in becoming a lifeguard? The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department will hold tryouts Feb. 24-26 at Ventura Cove in Mission Bay. Tryouts must be scheduled two weeks in advance.

Bay and ocean lifeguards perform rescues, administer first aid, warn swimmers of dangerous water conditions, enforce beach regulations and ordinances, clean and maintain lifeguard equipment, operate rescue boats and emergency vehicles, give information to the public, maintain records, write reports and perform other duties as assigned.

Pay starts at $17.75 an hour. To get an interview, candidates must be able to swim 500 meters in 10 minutes.

For more information, call (619) 221-8844 or visit sandiego.gov/bealifeguard.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆