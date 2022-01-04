La Jolla crime and public safety news: Pedestrian hit by car; local coronavirus cases rise by 264; blotter

Pedestrian hit in Village, motorist drives away

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a car in La Jolla’s Village and the motorist drove away.

The woman was crossing Girard Avenue at Prospect Street around 7:45 p.m. Dec. 27 when the car hit her, causing non-life-threatening injuries, said San Diego Police Department communications officer Scott Lockwood.

According to witness reports posted on social media, the car was a dark-colored four-door sedan driven by a White man in his 40s. Additional details were unavailable.

La Jolla sees 264 coronavirus cases in a week

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Dec. 28, ZIP code 92037 had a total of 2,823 registered cases (up by 264 from the previous count) and 6,521.9 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Dec. 28, 39,724 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Dec. 19

Petty theft: 7500 Girard Avenue, 11:30 a.m.

Vandalism: 7800 block Calle Juela, 6:10 p.m.

Residential burglary: 1800 block Soledad Avenue, 9 p.m.

Dec. 25

Commercial burglary: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 4:13 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 7900 block Herschel Avenue, 9:55 a.m.

Dec. 26

Felony shoplifting: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 3:37 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 500 block Gravilla Street, 11:30 p.m.

Dec. 28

Vehicle break-in/theft: 200 block Playa del Norte Street, 12:01 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5600 block Soledad Mountain Road, 10 p.m.

Commercial burglary: 7600 block Girard Avenue, 11:59 p.m.

Dec. 29

Petty theft: 300 block Forward Street, 3:10 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 2100 block Avenida de la Playa, 3:56 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 5500 block La Jolla Boulevard, 4:02 p.m.

Vandalism: 7400 block Fay Avenue, 6:07 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 5700 block Waverly Avenue, 10:30 p.m.

Dec. 30

Felony vandalism: 1100 block Prospect Street, 10:21 p.m.

Dec. 31

Felony grand theft: 7400 block Olivetas Avenue, 12:50 p.m.

Vandalism: 5600 block Beaumont Avenue, 9:57 p.m.

Jan. 2

Driving under the influence: 1500 block Torrey Pines Road, 6:59 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆