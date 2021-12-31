Advertisement
Photo Gallery: New Year’s comes early at La Jolla Library’s ‘Noon Year’s Eve’

Youth services librarian Katia Graham reads "The Dot" to guests of the La Jolla/Riford Library's "Noon Year's Eve" Dec. 30.
1/8
Youth services librarian Katia Graham reads “The Dot” to guests of the La Jolla/Riford Library’s “Noon Year’s Eve” party Dec. 30.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Vivian Jimenez, Molly Harper and Elijah Jimenez
2/8
Vivian Jimenez, Molly Harper and Elijah Jimenez  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Nolan and Whitney Beben
3/8
Nolan and Whitney Beben  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Narcisa and Cecelia Salinas and Nate Burnette
4/8
Narcisa and Cecelia Salinas and Nate Burnette  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Little revelers dance to "YMCA" at the "Noon Year's Eve" party.
5/8
Little revelers dance to “YMCA” at the “Noon Year’s Eve” party.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
La Jolla youth services librarian Katia Graham (center) leads party-goers in a choreographed dance.
6/8
La Jolla youth services librarian Katia Graham (center) leads party-goers in a choreographed dance.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Party participants bend over backward to do the limbo.
7/8
Party participants bend over backward to do the limbo.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Youth services librarian Katia Graham performs the "Noon Year's Eve" ball drop Dec. 30.
8/8
Youth services librarian Katia Graham performs the “Noon Year’s Eve” ball drop Dec. 30.   (Elisabeth Frausto)
Youngsters eager to welcome 2022 gathered at the La Jolla/Riford Library on Dec. 30 for a “Noon Year’s Eve” party.

Youth services librarian Katia Graham read a book and led the children and their parents in rhymes and songs before a dance party for all ages.

After a countdown to noon, Graham performed a ball drop — a beach ball covered in tin foil — to a round of applause.

— La Jolla Light staff

