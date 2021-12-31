Photo Gallery: New Year’s comes early at La Jolla Library’s ‘Noon Year’s Eve’

Youngsters eager to welcome 2022 gathered at the La Jolla/Riford Library on Dec. 30 for a “Noon Year’s Eve” party.

Youth services librarian Katia Graham read a book and led the children and their parents in rhymes and songs before a dance party for all ages.

After a countdown to noon, Graham performed a ball drop — a beach ball covered in tin foil — to a round of applause.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆