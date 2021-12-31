Photo Gallery: New Year’s comes early at La Jolla Library’s ‘Noon Year’s Eve’
1/8
Youth services librarian Katia Graham reads “The Dot” to guests of the La Jolla/Riford Library’s “Noon Year’s Eve” party Dec. 30. (Elisabeth Frausto)
2/8
Vivian Jimenez, Molly Harper and Elijah Jimenez (Elisabeth Frausto)
3/8
Nolan and Whitney Beben (Elisabeth Frausto)
4/8
Narcisa and Cecelia Salinas and Nate Burnette (Elisabeth Frausto)
5/8
Little revelers dance to “YMCA” at the “Noon Year’s Eve” party. (Elisabeth Frausto)
6/8
La Jolla youth services librarian Katia Graham (center) leads party-goers in a choreographed dance. (Elisabeth Frausto)
7/8
Party participants bend over backward to do the limbo. (Elisabeth Frausto)
8/8
Youth services librarian Katia Graham performs the “Noon Year’s Eve” ball drop Dec. 30. (Elisabeth Frausto)
Youngsters eager to welcome 2022 gathered at the La Jolla/Riford Library on Dec. 30 for a “Noon Year’s Eve” party.
Youth services librarian Katia Graham read a book and led the children and their parents in rhymes and songs before a dance party for all ages.
After a countdown to noon, Graham performed a ball drop — a beach ball covered in tin foil — to a round of applause.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.