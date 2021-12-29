La Jolla News Nuggets: Shores outdoor dining, permit review projects, Ville Su Mer penalty notice, more

La Jolla Shores outdoor dining program extended

The La Jolla Shores Association has secured the extension of its outdoor dining program through July 13, when other outdoor business permits throughout the city of San Diego expire.

The program, which currently keeps one block of Avenida de la Playa closed to vehicle traffic so restaurants can place tables on the street, is different from other La Jolla restaurants’ use of street space for dining in that it involves a street closure.

The permit, issued through the city’s Special Events & Filming Department, was set to expire at the end of 2021; street dining will not be allowed on Dec. 31 or July 4 due to holidays. LJSA is also currently looking to make its outdoor dining program permanent.

DPR hears two projects, withholds voting until next year

With questions remaining as to how the houses will fit in the neighborhood, two projects that came before the La Jolla Development Permit Review committee on Dec. 21 will return to a future meeting for a vote.

Regarding the first, located at 735 Nautilus St. across from La Jolla High School, trustees said they needed more information before deciding on the project, which would build two two-story single-family residences with basements. Each house would have a junior accessory dwelling unit.

The board had questions about window arrangement and floor plan arrangement and how they would preserve privacy for the neighboring properties, requested clearer renderings that depict common areas and private areas, and wanted a street montage that shows the property in relation to its neighbors.

In its review of the second project — to build a new two-story over basement, single-family residence with an attached garage and roof deck at 5522 Beaumont Ave. in Bird Rock — DPR questions centered on views, privacy and whether the house fits in the neighborhood.

Trustee Angeles Leira asked architect Tim Golba to consider something “a little more toned down” in the fencing and frontage design. “This looks elaborate and suburban, and one of the beauties of Beaumont Avenue is that it is a very rural looking area. … [This] could be a little jarring,” she said.

After Golba explained the planned color palette is “a shade of white and a shade of black,” Leira also asked him to look at the surround buildings that are of “light pastel colors” to see how the proposed house might fit. The applicant agreed to return with updated and additional renderings.

Civil penalty notice issued for Ville Sur Mer

A civil penalty notice order was filed Dec. 17 against the owners of a house known as Ville Sur Mer, at 6276 Camino de la Costa in Lower Hermosa, which is rented out as a venue for weddings and other events. Given the house is in a residential area, the notice states, “assembly and entertainment uses are not allowed in a single-family residential zone” and calls on the owners to immediately “cease using/renting residential property as an assembly and entertainment venue.”

Should the owners continue to rent out the house as a venue, they will be subject to a $500 fine per day for each of the six San Diego Municipal Code violations outlined in the notice.

A complaint was filed the first week of August against Ville Sur Mer by nearby residents who said the noise associated with the set-up, event itself and break down was disruptive, and lamented the loss of parking on their street.

Ville Sur Mar, located at 6276 Camino De La Costa, has been rented out as a venue for weddings and other events. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Scripps Research looking at universal flu vaccine

Scientists at La Jolla’s Scripps Research, University of Chicago and Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have identified what they are calling “a new Achilles’ heel of influenza virus,” making progress in the quest for a universal flu vaccine, according to press material. Antibodies against a long-ignored section of the virus, which the team dubbed the anchor, have the potential to recognize a broad variety of flu strains, even as the virus mutates from year to year, the team reported Dec. 23 in the journal Nature.

“By identifying sites of vulnerability to antibodies that are shared by large numbers of variant influenza strains we can design vaccines that are less affected by viral mutations,” said study co-senior author Dr. Patrick Wilson, who was previously at the University of Chicago.

Vaccines against influenza typically coax the immune system to generate antibodies that recognize the head of hemagglutinin (HA), a protein that extends outward from the surface of the flu virus. The head is the most accessible regions of HA, making it a good target for the immune system; unfortunately, it is also one of the most variable. From year to year, the head of HA often mutates, necessitating new vaccines.

Researchers have designed experimental influenza vaccines to be more universal, spurring the body to create antibodies against the less-variable stalk region of HA, which extends like a stem between the influenza virion and the HA head. Some of these universal flu vaccines are currently in early clinical trials.

City’s environment committee seeking feedback

San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla, has launched a public input survey to suggest what the city’s Environment Committee should focus on in the coming year. The survey will be open and available through Feb. 4 at bit.ly/2022enviro.

“Public input is a foundation of creating and implementing the Environment Committee’s work plan,” LaCava stated in the online survey. The Environment Committee’s 2022 work plan features items pertaining to climate, water, wastewater, stormwater, open space and regional parks, but the survey lists the specific issues within the committee’s jurisdiction and asks the survey takers to identify the ones most important to them.

Comments may also be submitted to committee consultant Brian Elliott at belliott@sandiego.gov.

LaCava was named chairman of the committee in mid-December in the wake of the shift in the City Council presidency from Jennifer Campbell to Sean Elo-Rivera.

Shores Surfing Association president steps down

Lorraine Schmalenberger, who has helmed the La Jolla Shores Surfing Association for the last decade, announced in December that she is stepping down as president. Citing health concerns, she told Association membership “I thank all who have served the surf club in the past and for their hours of volunteer work poured lovingly into our club to make a difference.”

Schmalenberger said she was proud of the continued sense of community that the club fosters. “Some surfers have a reputation for being tribal or possessive of the area where they surf, but once you get in the water among these people, you find friendliness and a welcoming attitude,” she said.

Schmalenberger also captained the competitive surf team that represents the club at meet-ups and down the state, and enjoyed traveling with the team in the years prior to COVID-related restrictions on travel.

The team also fundraised for the mural that was installed on the restroom facility on the north end of Kellogg Park under her leadership. “I’m really proud of that. We saved money for several years and I was proud to get that done,” she said. “When I see people looking at the mural, a big smile comes over my face.”

City offering tree recycling

Through Sunday, Jan. 23, the city of San Diego will once again offer Christmas Tree recycling at 17 locations across the city. Both green and flocked trees (fake snow) are accepted. All tree stands, bags, netting, lights, ornaments, tinsel and other tree decorations must be removed.

The locations closest to La Jolla are Kate Sessions Memorial Park on corner of Soledad Road and Loring Street in Pacific Beach and Standley Community Park parking lot at 3585 Governor Drive in University City.

“Recycling these trees helps us reduce the amount of waste going into the Miramar Landfill and it helps the city meet its sustainability goals by converting the trees into high-quality mulch and compost that residents can pick up for free at the Miramar Landfill,” said City Councilman for District 6 Chris Cate.

A full list of locations and more information can be found: sandiego.gov/environmental-services/recycling/events/christmas

American Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross will give a T-shirt to those who donate blood through Sunday, Jan. 2. (Courtesy of the American Red Cross)

The American Red Cross is urging people to schedule appointments for blood donation, as blood supply levels are in decline nationwide.

Historically low blood supply levels not seen in more than a decade persist for the American Red Cross, which supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood.

Appointments can be made by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800) 733-2767. Donors who give through Sunday, Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt while supplies last.

Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles or a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information.

La Jolla Playhouse announces creative team for world premiere of ‘Bhangin’ It: A Bangin’ New Musical’

Stafford Arima will direct La Jolla Playhouse’s premiere of “Bhangin’ It: A Bangin’ New Musical,” beginning in March. (Trudie Lee)

La Jolla Playhouse has announced the creative team for its world-premiere production of “Bhangin’ It: A Bangin’ New Musical.” With book by Mike Lew and Rehana Lew Mirza, music and lyrics by Sam Willmott, with additional music by Grammy Award nominee Deep Singh, the musical will be directed by Stafford Arima, with choreography by Rujuta Vaidya and musical staging by Lisa Shriver, along with Bhangra (a type of energetic folk dance and music) specialist Anushka Pushpala.

Arima is the Artistic Director of Theatre Calgary in Alberta, Canada. In 2015, he became the first Asian Canadian to direct a musical on Broadway when “Allegiance” opened at the Longacre Theatre.

Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award, “Bhangin’ It: A Bangin’ New Musical” entails the quest of a young woman to find her identity and dance to her own beat. The musical draws from competitive Bhangra and mixing it with other Indian and Western dance forms.

“Bhangin’ It: A Bangin’ New Musical” will run in the Mandell Weiss Theatre from March 8 to April 17. lajollaplayhouse.org

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆