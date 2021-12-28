Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
1/12
This photo taken on the Guy Fleming Trail at Torrey Pines State Reserve resembles a giraffe greeting hikers. (Durai Kalaiselvan)
2/12
Joan Plaehn captured this fog bank rolling in at sunset as she walked Coast Walk Trail. (Joan Plaehn)
3/12
A seagull glides under Scripps Pier. (Jan Hartigan)
4/12
Artist Paul Strand continues the tradition of artists who paint along the coastline, despite the foggy day. (Seonaid McArthur)
5/12
Kathryn Anthony caught these birds appearing to chat overlooking Boomer Beach. (Kathryn Anthony)
6/12
Sunny Donald’s dog “Miss Alison” wishes all a happy holiday. (Sunny Donald)
7/12
Melinda Nelson said she and her son found this “sweet” scene as they walked above The Children’s Pool on her visit from Minnesota. (Melinda Nelson)
8/12
The sun sets over Marine Street Beach. (Beth Mahn)
9/12
A sea lion pup basks in the sunshine at La Jolla Cove. (Madison Bartolomeo)
10/12
The sky is reflected on the sand at Black’s Beach during low tide. (David Leidy)
11/12
Maria Viscuso captured this photo of her mother, Theresa Viscuso, under Scripps Pier at La Jolla Shores ahead of Theresa’s 89th birthday. (Maria Viscuso)
12/12
A holiday decoration on Girard Avenue in The Village frames the sun. (Kate Baer)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
