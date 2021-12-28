La Jolla crime and public safety news: La Jolla man killed by car ID’d; coronavirus; police blotter

La Jolla man struck and killed by car near Miramar ID’d

A man who died after being struck by a car near Miramar was identified Dec. 22 as 77-year-old La Jolla resident Larry Ronald Sillman, according to county authorities.

Sillman was struck at around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15 on Camino Santa Fe near Miramar Road.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, Sillman was standing in the northbound lane next to his vehicle when he was hit. The driver of the car that struck Sillman stopped after the crash.

Someone called 911.

Sillman was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead about half an hour after the crash.

— City News Service

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Dec. 21, ZIP code 92037 had 2,559 registered cases (up by 101 from the previous count) and 5,912 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Dec. 21, 39,326 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police Blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Dec. 2

• Residential burglary: 300 block Rosemont Street, 8 a.m.

Dec. 17

• Fraud: 400 block Fern Glen, 3:50 p.m.

• Residential burglary: 6300 block Hartley Drive, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 18

• Residential burglary: 6600 block Muirlands Drive, 11 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft: 7700 block Eads Avenue, 4:30 p.m.

• Petty theft: 1100 block Prospect Street, 11:30 p.m.

Dec. 19

• Vehicle break-in/theft: 900 block Genter Street, 10 p.m.

Dec. 20

• Felony vehicle theft: 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 8 a.m.

• Commercial burglary: 1000 block Prospect Street, 4:07 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft: 700 block Agate Street, 10 p.m.

Dec. 21

• Vehicle break-in/theft: 3100 block Via Alicante, 12:01 a.m.

• Petty theft: 800 block Nautilus Street, 5 p.m.

Dec. 23

• Felony grand theft: 3200 block Via Marin, 6 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft: 3100 block Evening Way, 11 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: 8400 block Sugarman Drive, 11:50 p.m.

Dec. 24

• Vehicle break-in/theft: 6500 block La Jolla Boulevard, 8 a.m.

Dec. 25

• Vehicle break-in/theft: 2700 block Saint Laurent Place, noon

• Drunk in public: 5800 block Soledad Road, 7:21 p.m.

Dec. 26

• Threaten crime with intent to terrorize: 500 block Carla Way, 10 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆