‘Sound, simplicity and design’: Bang & Olufsen products combine form and function

Business Spotlight:

Bang & Olufsen, the oldest audio/video company in the world, continues its 96-year tradition of providing “the finest, design-driven acoustics products on the market” at the La Jolla showroom, says the store owner.

Located at 7851 Girard Ave., the La Jolla location offers the entire Bang & Olufsen product line, from earbuds and portable speakers to in-home acoustics systems and televisions.

“We combine sound and aesthetics and there is no other brand that offers what we do,” said store manager Nicole Perez. “The designers and the engineers work hand in hand with every single project, because it’s not just about finding a design that looks great, but making the sound sonically amazing, because it’s truly a combination of the two. Nobody offers sound, simplicity and design like we do.”

Bang & Olufsen is so aesthetically oriented that there is a Bang & Olufsen-centered exhibit in the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and so acoustically advanced that it is the in-home speaker system for La Jolla residents and musicians Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz.

“I come from the music industry; I worked for Universal Music and Gibson Guitars,” said store owner David Junk. “I’ve been around musicians and directors all my life, and the most important thing about Bang & Olufsen is that is allows people to listen to music as the artist intended it to be heard. And our TVs and the movie mode they offer are designed with directors in mind, that is how the filmmaker intended you to see it.”

Bang & Olufsen has pioneered many of the simplified ways sound is delivered — such as pre-set radio stations in a car and the wheel feature on the early generations of iPods — and was the first to offer a whole-house speaker system.

“We’re always trying to stay ahead of the curve and always thinking about how this product will integrate into your life,” Perez said. “We can do it all. You can come in with a set of plans and we can design your entire house if that is what you’re looking for.” The materials are all sourced and made in Denmark, which Perez said allows for Scandinavian design and quality.

Perez joined Bang & Olufsen in the Bay Area in 2011, and moved to San Diego in October 2020 and now lives in UTC. She is a member of the La Jolla Village Merchants Association board and will be sworn in at a future meeting.

“People tell me they have never heard sound the way it comes out through a B&O speaker,” she said. “They tell me they never heard a person take a breath after they sing a lyric, or that they have never heard a guitar so clearly, that they can hear the fingers strumming. We all love music,;music takes us through every feeling we have in this world. It’s there for us, and what’s better than crystal clear sound?”

Bang & Olufsen is located at 7851 Girard Ave. and is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, 12-5 p.m. Sundays and Mondays by appointment. Learn more: (858) 750-2202 or bang-olufsen.com.

Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support this publication. ◆