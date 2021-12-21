Advertisement
News

Photo gallery: Bird Rock alights for Christmas

This Bird Rock yard leaves no corner unlighted.
1/8
This Bird Rock yard leaves no corner unlighted.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
In some places, Bird Rock is lighted for Christmas from street to sky.
2/8
In some places, Bird Rock is lighted for Christmas from street to sky.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
This Bird Rock home glows red for the holidays.
3/8
This Bird Rock home glows red for the holidays.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
The Bird Rock yard features natural and fabricated trees shining for the season.
4/8
The Bird Rock yard features natural and fabricated trees shining for the season.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
This Bird Rock home's lights shift colors often. It's pictured here in green and red.
5/8
This Bird Rock home’s lights shift colors often. It’s pictured here in green and red.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
The owners of this Bird Rock home may be dreaming of a white (light) Christmas.
6/8
The owners of this Bird Rock home may be dreaming of a white (light) Christmas.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Santa Claus and a full moon greet visitors to this Bird Rock home.
7/8
Santa Claus and a full moon greet visitors to this Bird Rock home.   (Elisabeth Frausto)
This Bird Rock home is festive in all colors.
8/8
This Bird Rock home is festive in all colors.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Many Bird Rock homes are all lighted up for the holiday season.

Here are several of the festively decorated houses.

— La Jolla Light staff

