La Jolla crime and public safety news: La Jolla Shores break-in; safe shopping tips; coronavirus; blotter

Shores home broken into; intruder remained until morning, owner says

A La Jolla Shores home was broken into the night of Dec. 19, with the intruder helping himself to items in the kitchen and staying overnight on the property, according to the shocked homeowner.

The break-in was reported on Calle Juela near the intersection of Torrey Pines Road and La Jolla Shores Drive.

“I heard a crash outside around 9 a.m. [Dec. 20] and I assumed it was a gardener who was supposed to come over,” owner Dan Courtney said. “I got up and went into the kitchen and saw a box of leftover Chinese food and a Coors Light sitting on my stove. I know I didn’t leave it out and thought it was strange. I walked around and didn’t see a vehicle in the driveway or people in the yard.”

He stepped outside to find a gate had been broken and called police to report it. As soon as he hung up, he circled the property and found a man on his front porch, holding a drinking glass from Courtney’s kitchen.

“The glass belonged to my late mother and I keep it in a top shelf inside,” Courtney said. “It looked like it had Coca-Cola in it, which I don’t keep in the house. But I have a house on my property that I use as a rental and they have Coca-Cola in their fridge, so it seems he broke into both properties, got something to eat and drink and slept there.” The bed in the rental property had been disturbed and a sweatshirt was left inside, Courtney said.

Courtney said the man told him he knew the owner of the house, who allowed him to be there. After telling the man that he is the owner, Courtney told him to leave and grabbed a baseball bat to chase him out.

“The way he was talking to me, as if it was a normal situation, gave me the creeps, like he might have some mental illness, and I don’t want it to become more dangerous,” Courtney said.

The man was described as White, about 35 years old, about 5-foot-5 and approximately 150 pounds, with blond hair, sideburns and a slight beard. He was wearing a blue Chargers beanie, a light blue sweatshirt and jeans.

Courtney advised other area residents to “keep your doors locked, your security light on and get cameras.”

Police offer safe shopping tips

For those who still have holiday shopping to do, the San Diego Police Department offers the following safety tips:

Shop during the day. If you must shop in the evening, go with a friend.

Dress casually and comfortable. Don’t wear flashy or expensive jewelry.

Carry only the charge cards you will need. Don’t carry large sums of cash. When charging an item, make sure you get your card back.

Take home all transaction receipts. Never throw them in public trash cans. Dispose of them at home after matching them against your monthly statements. Look for charges you didn’t make. Notify your card companies or financial institutions immediately of any incorrect charges you find.

Report all lost or stolen cards immediately and request cards with new numbers. Keep a record of all credit card numbers and the customer service phone numbers you should call. Put the list in a safe place.

Carry purses next to your body with the purse flap against you and locked or zipped. Use a strap that goes diagonally across your body. Carry wallets in front or inside pockets.

Don’t get distracted and leave your purse or wallet on a transaction counter or in a shopping cart.

Don’t hesitate to notify store security if you see any suspicious people or activities.

If you have to wait for a ride, wait in a busy, well-lighted place.

If you are a victim of a crime, call 911 to report it immediately.

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Dec. 14, ZIP code 92037 had 2,458 registered cases (up by 33 from the previous count) and 5,678.6 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Dec. 14, 38,841 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Dec. 1

Fraud: 5800 block Rutgers Road, 10 a.m.

Dec. 5

Residential burglary: 5400 block Rutgers Road, 10:29 a.m.

Petty theft: 900 block Prospect Street, 9:15 p.m.

Dec. 6

Fraud: 900 block Agate Street, 7:03 a.m.

Dec. 8

Petty theft: 2700 block Costebelle Drive, 10 a.m.

Fraud: 8000 block Paseo del Ocaso, 10:05 a.m.

Petty theft: 5600 block La Jolla Hermosa Avenue, 1:10 p.m.

Dec. 9

Felony vandalism: 900 block Kline Street, 8:30 a.m.

Dec. 11

Residential burglary: 7700 block Exchange Place, 10:30 a.m.

Petty theft: 5900 block Santa Fe Street, noon

Dec. 12

Felony grand theft: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 13

Petty theft: 2300 block Via Siena, 3:18 a.m.

Residential burglary: 7900 block Prospect Place, 10 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 7700 block Draper Avenue, 10 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 1200 block Silverado Street, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 18

Felony vehicle theft: 700 block Tourmaline Street, 12:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆