Photo gallery: Epilepsy Foundation builds ‘Gingerbread City’ for holiday gala

The Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County presented its 28th annual holiday gala, “Gingerbread City 2021,” at the San Diego Air & Space Museum in Balboa Park.

The Dec. 9 event, themed “Sky’s the Limit,” featured interactive museum displays, holiday music, live and silent auctions, a three-course dinner, a gingerbread competition featuring creations from local culinary artists, and 1984 Olympic gold medalist Al Joyner as honorary chairman.

In 1998, Joyner’s then-wife, four-time Olympic medalist Florence Griffith Joyner, died of an epileptic seizure.

