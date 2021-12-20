Photo gallery: Epilepsy Foundation builds ‘Gingerbread City’ for holiday gala
The Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County presented its 28th annual holiday gala, “Gingerbread City 2021,” at the San Diego Air & Space Museum in Balboa Park.
The Dec. 9 event, themed “Sky’s the Limit,” featured interactive museum displays, holiday music, live and silent auctions, a three-course dinner, a gingerbread competition featuring creations from local culinary artists, and 1984 Olympic gold medalist Al Joyner as honorary chairman.
In 1998, Joyner’s then-wife, four-time Olympic medalist Florence Griffith Joyner, died of an epileptic seizure.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
