Jingle on Girard: La Jolla businesses get dressed up to celebrate the season

1/9
Adelaide’s flower shop filled its front space at 919 Silverado St. with holiday decor.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
2/9
Sugar & Scribe at 7660 Fay Ave. turned its frontage into a winter wonderland.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
3/9
Aviator Nation at 7840 Girard Ave. has new security this month, with nutcrackers posted in front.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
4/9
Switching from red to blue, Adelaide’s flower shop has ocean-themed holiday trees and decorations inside the store.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
5/9
Floral Palette at 7643 Girard Ave. offers seasonal decorations for the home.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
6/9
Jolly old St. Nick has a special place in Adelaide’s flower shop.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
7/9
In addition to its elaborate window display, silver and gold decorations fill Bowers Jewelers at 7860 Girard Ave.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
8/9
A dress and a dog are made completely out of candy at Sigi’s Boutique at 7888 Girard Ave.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
9/9
Wreaths line the Arcade Building plaza in the 7900 block of Girard Avenue.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Though palm trees are common in La Jolla, merchants along the local main streets have brought pine trees and other sights of the season to The Village.

Elaborately decorated trees, statuesque nutcrackers, wreaths and more can be found along Girard Avenue and elsewhere as businesses get in the holiday spirit.

— La Jolla Light staff

