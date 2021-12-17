Photo gallery: At Athenaeum holiday party, it’s the cookies, and a lot more
1/16
Francois and Diana Goedhuys of Girard Gourmet in La Jolla present their cookie creations at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s annual holiday party Dec. 12. (Vincent Andrunas)
2/16
Bob and Catherine Palmer, Hugh Davies, Faye Hunter, Athenaeum Executive Director Erika Torri and board President John Reis (Vincent Andrunas)
3/16
Dr. Michael Grossman and Margaret Stevens Grossman, Gitte and Theo Theodossi and Leanne MacDougall (Vincent Andrunas)
4/16
David Goldberg, Judy Adler, Paris Novinni and Dane Swango (Vincent Andrunas)
5/16
Ann Craig and Garna Muller (Vincent Andrunas)
6/16
Maurine Beinbrink, Jim Algert, Marie Vickers, Michelle Parker and Michelle Conway (Vincent Andrunas)
7/16
Lidia Rossner, Dr. Max Elliott, Sibyl Rubottom and Martha and Edward Dennis (Vincent Andrunas)
8/16
Michael Krichman, Carmen Cuenta and Annasue and John Wilson (Vincent Andrunas)
9/16
Eric Searcy, Mary Lou Malphus, Patty Rome, Patricia Dobbie and Ben Kaufman (Vincent Andrunas)
10/16
Georgia Barber, Greg Wadsworth, Portia Wadsworth and Pamela Boynton (Vincent Andrunas)
11/16
Nora Sargent and Richard and Susan Ulevitch (Vincent Andrunas)
12/16
Paul and Joyce Dostart, Sue Dramm, Patricia Rinaker and Craig Miller (Vincent Andrunas)
13/16
Lou and Joan Koppel and Molly and Bruce Crabtree (Vincent Andrunas)
14/16
Hannah Ross, Sue Hylton, Jeanne Zvetina, Karen Fox and Weston Anson (Vincent Andrunas)
15/16
Lucy Peters, Fred Torri and Courtney Koenigsfeld (Vincent Andrunas)
16/16
Anna Helfgott, Jose Pasende, Kami Cooprider and Coop Cooprider (Vincent Andrunas)
It was celebration time at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library as the La Jolla institution hosted its annual holiday party Dec. 12.
The event included a cookie display from Girard Gourmet in La Jolla, along with corned beef sandwiches and live music.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.