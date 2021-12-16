Photo gallery: Holiday House in La Jolla gives military families a helping hand
Ambassadors Foundation of the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors on Dec. 8 in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)
The 11th annual Holiday House, presented by the Ambassadors Foundation of the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors, filled a home in La Jolla with donations of toys and gift cards for Operation Homefront, a nonprofit that benefits military families.
The Dec. 8 event included food, beer tasting, wine, a silent auction, raffles, music and more.
Businesses throughout San Diego County hosted donation bins leading up to the event.
This year, the Ambassadors Foundation collected more than 250 toys and $10,000 in contributions that were donated to Operation Homefront’s holiday toy drive, according to SDAR.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
