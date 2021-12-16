Advertisement
Photo gallery: Holiday House in La Jolla gives military families a helping hand

Brad Galvan, Amy Scruggs and Candice and Mark Powell attend the Holiday House on Dec. 8 in La Jolla.
1/18
Brad Galvan, Amy Scruggs and Candice and Mark Powell attend the Holiday House presented by the
Ambassadors Foundation of the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors on Dec. 8 in La Jolla.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dimita Wilson, Adele and Steve Fraioli and Jenny Ohnstad
2/18
Dimita Wilson, Adele and Steve Fraioli and Jenny Ohnstad  (Vincent Andrunas)
Pilar Meza, Tyler Polan and Nicole Binney
3/18
Pilar Meza, Tyler Polan and Nicole Binney  (Vincent Andrunas)
Isabel Razo, Damarias Lopez, Shawna Vasquez and Judy Uribe
4/18
Isabel Razo, Damarias Lopez, Shawna Vasquez and Judy Uribe  (Vincent Andrunas)
Laurie Peterson, Samuel Lee and Nancy Sexton
5/18
Laurie Peterson, Samuel Lee and Nancy Sexton  (Vincent Andrunas)
Brent Cannon, Alaina Ricke, Pam Piskulick and Dawn Surprenant
6/18
Brent Cannon, Alaina Ricke, Pam Piskulick and Dawn Surprenant  (Vincent Andrunas)
Monica Montalvo, Adriana Brunner, Cindi Silady and Alex Shadpour
7/18
Monica Montalvo, Adriana Brunner, Cindi Silady and Alex Shadpour  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gifts gathered for Operation Homefront surround one of the La Jolla Holiday House's several Christmas trees.
8/18
Gifts gathered for Operation Homefront surround one of the La Jolla Holiday House’s several Christmas trees.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sarah Milch, Krissy and Frank Powell, Celeste Dunn and Judy Preston
9/18
Sarah Milch, Krissy and Frank Powell, Celeste Dunn and Judy Preston  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ben Mireles, Aurora Salazar, Kinga Unilowski and Heladio Sanchez
10/18
Ben Mireles, Aurora Salazar, Kinga Unilowski and Heladio Sanchez  (Vincent Andrunas)
Glenn and Yvonne Bennett
11/18
Glenn and Yvonne Bennett  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kelli Miller and Melissa James
12/18
Kelli Miller and Melissa James  (Vincent Andrunas)
Denise and Duane Billheimer and Ali Jackson
13/18
Denise and Duane Billheimer and Ali Jackson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Paul Needelman and Mary Biaz
14/18
Paul Needelman and Mary Biaz  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lauren Fields, Fred Cary, Pilar Meza and Eric Iantorno
15/18
Lauren Fields, Fred Cary, Pilar Meza and Eric Iantorno  (Vincent Andrunas)
Judi Ruocdo, Robert Fudge and Brigitte Adams
16/18
Judi Ruocdo, Robert Fudge and Brigitte Adams  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mary Mezinis, Spencer Lugash and Alexandra Germon
17/18
Mary Mezinis, Spencer Lugash and Alexandra Germon  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lisa Adamson, Erika Knepper and Tiffany Torgan
18/18
Lisa Adamson, Erika Knepper and Tiffany Torgan  (Vincent Andrunas)
The 11th annual Holiday House, presented by the Ambassadors Foundation of the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors, filled a home in La Jolla with donations of toys and gift cards for Operation Homefront, a nonprofit that benefits military families.

The Dec. 8 event included food, beer tasting, wine, a silent auction, raffles, music and more.

Businesses throughout San Diego County hosted donation bins leading up to the event.

This year, the Ambassadors Foundation collected more than 250 toys and $10,000 in contributions that were donated to Operation Homefront’s holiday toy drive, according to SDAR.

— La Jolla Light staff

