Photo gallery: Holiday House in La Jolla gives military families a helping hand

The 11th annual Holiday House, presented by the Ambassadors Foundation of the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors, filled a home in La Jolla with donations of toys and gift cards for Operation Homefront, a nonprofit that benefits military families.

The Dec. 8 event included food, beer tasting, wine, a silent auction, raffles, music and more.

Businesses throughout San Diego County hosted donation bins leading up to the event.

This year, the Ambassadors Foundation collected more than 250 toys and $10,000 in contributions that were donated to Operation Homefront’s holiday toy drive, according to SDAR.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆