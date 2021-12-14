Photo gallery: La Jollans of all ages gather for a historical hullabaloo

The La Jolla Historical Society hosted its first children’s event Dec. 12, the “Family Holiday Hullabaloo” outside its Prospect Street facilities that saw about 150 people gather in the sunshine.

On one side of the lawn, San Diego “kid folk” band Hullabaloo performed a mix of holiday and other tunes as parents and kids danced or clapped along.

On the other side, artist Xuchi Naungayan Eggleton led participants of all ages in a craft inspired by her project in the Historical Society exhibit “Trifecta: Art, Science, Patron.”

The craft used “nontraditional art materials” similar to those in the original exhibit piece and “was definitely inspired by playing,” Naungayan Eggleton said.

The craft was “open-ended,” she said as she walked around chatting with participants about their varying creations with ribbons, beads, straws and other materials. “There’s going to be different solutions.”

Historical Society Executive Director Lauren Lockhart noted the event was made possible by Barbara Freeman, who owns BFree Studio on Girard Avenue.

Hullabaloo then entertained the guests, who sat on blankets, jumped and danced to the music or sang along.

Lockhart said she hopes it is the first of many children’s events at the Historical Society.

“Trifecta: Art, Science, Patron” runs through Sunday, Jan. 16. Learn more at lajollahistory.org. ◆