Photo gallery: La Jollans of all ages gather for a historical hullabaloo

Members of "kid folk" band Hullabaloo encourage audience participation at the "Family Holiday Hullabaloo."
Members of “kid folk” band Hullabaloo encourage audience participation at the La Jolla Historical Society’s “Family Holiday Hullabaloo.”  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Even little ones bopped at the Dec. 12 concert by "kid folk" band Hullabaloo.
Even little ones bopped at the Dec. 12 concert by “kid folk” band Hullabaloo.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
The La Jolla Historical Society's first "Family Holiday Hullabaloo" drew people of all pages.
The La Jolla Historical Society’s first “Family Holiday Hullabaloo” drew people of all pages.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Artist Xuchi Naungayan Eggleton led others in making a craft inspired by her project in "Trifecta: Art, Science, Patron."
Artist Xuchi Naungayan Eggleton led others in making a craft inspired by her project in the “Trifecta: Art, Science, Patron” exhibit at the La Jolla Historical Society.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Martina and Trystan Feather work on a craft at the Historical Society's “Family Holiday Hullabaloo” on Dec. 12.
Martina and Trystan Feather work on a craft at the Historical Society’s “Family Holiday Hullabaloo” on Dec. 12.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Several children at the La Jolla Historical Society's Dec. 12 event said the craft was fun.
Several children at the La Jolla Historical Society’s Dec. 12 event said the craft was fun.   (Elisabeth Frausto)
Artist Xuchi Naungayan Eggleton leads festival-goers in a craft based on her artwork.
Artist Xuchi Naungayan Eggleton leads festival-goers in a craft based on her artwork.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
La Jolla Historical Society Executive Director Lauren Lockhart with sons Max (left) and Sam.
La Jolla Historical Society Executive Director Lauren Lockhart with sons Max (left) and Sam.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
The crowd listens to Hullabaloo on the Historical Society lawn on Prospect Street on Dec. 12.
The crowd listens to Hullabaloo on the Historical Society lawn on Prospect Street on Dec. 12.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Children dance and sing along to Hullabaloo's songs on Dec. 12.
Children dance and sing along to Hullabaloo’s songs on Dec. 12.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
By Elisabeth FraustoStaff Writer 
The La Jolla Historical Society hosted its first children’s event Dec. 12, the “Family Holiday Hullabaloo” outside its Prospect Street facilities that saw about 150 people gather in the sunshine.

On one side of the lawn, San Diego “kid folk” band Hullabaloo performed a mix of holiday and other tunes as parents and kids danced or clapped along.

On the other side, artist Xuchi Naungayan Eggleton led participants of all ages in a craft inspired by her project in the Historical Society exhibit  “Trifecta: Art, Science, Patron.”

The craft used “nontraditional art materials” similar to those in the original exhibit piece and “was definitely inspired by playing,” Naungayan Eggleton said.

The craft was “open-ended,” she said as she walked around chatting with participants about their varying creations with ribbons, beads, straws and other materials. “There’s going to be different solutions.”

Historical Society Executive Director Lauren Lockhart noted the event was made possible by Barbara Freeman, who owns BFree Studio on Girard Avenue.

Hullabaloo then entertained the guests, who sat on blankets, jumped and danced to the music or sang along.

Lockhart said she hopes it is the first of many children’s events at the Historical Society.

“Trifecta: Art, Science, Patron” runs through Sunday, Jan. 16. Learn more at lajollahistory.org. ◆

Elisabeth Frausto

Elisabeth Frausto is a reporter for the La Jolla Light.

