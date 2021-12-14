Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Dec. 16-23

Friday, Dec.17

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Students from the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts will perform after lunch. ljkiwanis@gmail.com

Sunday, Dec. 19

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Dec. 20

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Tuesday, Dec. 21

• American Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., parking lot at Torrey Pines Church, 8320 La Jolla Scenic Drive North. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. RedCrossBlood.org

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

