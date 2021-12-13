Photo gallery: Santa’s the star at La Jolla Open Aire Market winter carnival

As shoppers browsed the produce and wares at the weekly La Jolla Open Aire Market on Dec. 12, a winter carnival went on at the grounds of La Jolla Elementary School.

The guest of honor, Santa Claus, greeted children who posed with him for photos as others decorated ornaments and took in more festivities.

The Open Aire Market runs every Sunday (but will be closed Dec. 26) at the intersection of Girard Avenue and Genter Street. Proceeds benefit La Jolla Elementary.

To learn more, visit lajollamarket.com.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆