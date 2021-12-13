Advertisement
Photo gallery: La Jolla Community Center’s holiday celebration makes for a festive ‘day in paradise’

La Jolla Community Center marketing director Barbara Graf, board member Denise Casey and Georgia Schweitzer
La Jolla Community Center marketing director Barbara Graf, board member Denise Casey and Georgia Schweitzer are all smiles (and antlers) at the center’s holiday party.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Guitarist James Clarkston leads a toast at the La Jolla Community Center's holiday party Dec. 10.
Guitarist James Clarkston leads a toast at the La Jolla Community Center’s holiday party Dec. 10.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Guitarist James Clarkston, La Jolla Community Center Chief Executive Ruth Yansick and Executive Director Nancy Walters
Guitarist James Clarkston, La Jolla Community Center Chief Executive Ruth Yansick and Executive Director Nancy Walters celebrate at the LJCC holiday party.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Carol Miller, Roberta Rosen and Joanne Matuzas
Carol Miller, Roberta Rosen and Joanne Matuzas  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Esther Nahama and Shirley Harper
Esther Nahama and Shirley Harper  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Joanne Carter and Christine Horner
Joanne Carter and Christine Horner  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Heli Hofmann and Pamela Harper
Heli Hofmann and Pamela Harper  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Holiday party patrons check out the vendors inside the La Jolla Community Center.
Holiday party patrons check out the vendors inside the La Jolla Community Center.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
A guest peruses the silent auction items at the La Jolla Community Center's holiday celebration.
A guest peruses the silent auction items at the La Jolla Community Center’s holiday celebration.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
By Elisabeth FraustoStaff Writer 
The La Jolla Community Center welcomed more than 100 members and guests for a holiday party Dec. 10.

The event included hors d’oeuvres from Girard Gourmet as party-goers moved to the music of classical and flamenco guitarist James Clarkston.

“It is a beautiful Friday, another day in paradise. This is why we live here,” Clarkston said.

Guests also pored over silent auction and raffle items, all donated by local merchants, with proceeds benefiting the Community Center’s programs, events and services.

Vendors lined the hallways selling clothing, artworks and handmade wares. A portion of their sales went to LJCC as well.

LJCC Executive Director Nancy Walters thanked those in attendance and said, “Our future is bright, and that’s because of you.” ◆

Elisabeth Frausto

Elisabeth Frausto is a reporter for the La Jolla Light.

