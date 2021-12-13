Photo gallery: La Jolla Community Center’s holiday celebration makes for a festive ‘day in paradise’
The La Jolla Community Center welcomed more than 100 members and guests for a holiday party Dec. 10.
The event included hors d’oeuvres from Girard Gourmet as party-goers moved to the music of classical and flamenco guitarist James Clarkston.
“It is a beautiful Friday, another day in paradise. This is why we live here,” Clarkston said.
Guests also pored over silent auction and raffle items, all donated by local merchants, with proceeds benefiting the Community Center’s programs, events and services.
Vendors lined the hallways selling clothing, artworks and handmade wares. A portion of their sales went to LJCC as well.
LJCC Executive Director Nancy Walters thanked those in attendance and said, “Our future is bright, and that’s because of you.” ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.