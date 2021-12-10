Advertisement
Photo gallery: Art in the Garden showcase returns to Bird Rock

Lisa Duffy shows her ocean-inspired resin designs at the Art in the Garden event Dec. 5 in Bird Rock.
1/8
Lisa Duffy shows her ocean-inspired resin designs at the Art in the Garden event Dec. 5 in Bird Rock.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Art in the Garden founder Jane Wheeler and host Leslie Davis attend the Dec. 5 renewal of the annual shopping event.
2/8
Art in the Garden founder Jane Wheeler and host Leslie Davis attend the Dec. 5 renewal of the annual shopping event.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Claudia Johnson shows her homemade decorative items and gifts.
3/8
Claudia Johnson shows her homemade decorative items and gifts.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Teddy Droseros makes gratitude journals and a book containing random entries from journals left in public spaces.
4/8
Teddy Droseros makes gratitude journals and a book containing random entries from journals left in public spaces.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Guests at Art in the Garden in Bird Rock make their way to view the various artists' work on display.
5/8
Guests at Art in the Garden in Bird Rock make their way to view the various artists’ work on display.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Linda Dowley displays her cork holiday decorations and holiday-inspired jewelry.
6/8
Linda Dowley displays her cork holiday decorations and holiday-inspired jewelry.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Barre and Bay Wreath owner Erika Gray, son Scottlyn Gray and Linda Lee
7/8
Barre and Bay Wreath owner Erika Gray, son Scottlyn Gray and Linda Lee show some of the homemade wreaths offered at Gray’s Bird Rock studio.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Painter Abdul Bah and friend Janelle Bacino turn out for Art in the Garden in Bird Rock.
8/8
Painter Abdul Bah and friend Janelle Bacino turn out for Art in the Garden in Bird Rock.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Showcasing the variety the Bird Rock Artist Guild has to offer, the annual Art in the Garden shopping event was held Dec. 5 in a private Bird Rock home. More than 10 artists were on hand to market their homemade wares and collect donations for Art Reach, Unity4Orphans and Center for World Music.

The guild describes itself as “a collaboration of Bird Rock and surrounding artists interested in promoting the creative and artistic side of life by bringing ‘Art Alive’ to the community. We are here to beautify the world visually, musically and in other ways not yet known.”

Learn more by emailing Jane Wheeler at dwheeler@san.rr.com.

— La Jolla Light staff

