Photo gallery: Art in the Garden showcase returns to Bird Rock

Showcasing the variety the Bird Rock Artist Guild has to offer, the annual Art in the Garden shopping event was held Dec. 5 in a private Bird Rock home. More than 10 artists were on hand to market their homemade wares and collect donations for Art Reach, Unity4Orphans and Center for World Music.

The guild describes itself as “a collaboration of Bird Rock and surrounding artists interested in promoting the creative and artistic side of life by bringing ‘Art Alive’ to the community. We are here to beautify the world visually, musically and in other ways not yet known.”

Learn more by emailing Jane Wheeler at dwheeler@san.rr.com.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆