Photo gallery: Arc of San Diego builds a ‘Wonderland’ of food and fashion
It was a “Winter Wonderland” of fashion at The Arc of San Diego’s benefit luncheon Dec. 3. (Vincent Andrunas)
Jennifer Navarra of The Arc of San Diego, event chairwoman Maria Stanley and co-chairwomen Malissa Sanfilippo, Cici Drummond and Mariel Filippone (Vincent Andrunas)
Darlene John, Roxi Link, Jeanette Arthur and Julie Main (Vincent Andrunas)
Maggie Watkins, Dee Ammon, Darcy Delano Smith and Daran Grimm (Vincent Andrunas)
Model Kay Black and fashion designer Ugophi Iwuava (Vincent Andrunas)
Nadia Kuznetsova, Rose Apodaca and Diane Benaroya (Vincent Andrunas)
Models take on a snow queen look in the Leonard Simpson-directed fashion show. (Vincent Andrunas)
Winter chill is no deterrent for wearers of this sparkling dress. (Vincent Andrunas)
Fashion show director Leonard Simpson, daughter Brittany Shiperly, grandson Carter James Shiperly and event emcee Aimee Fuller (Vincent Andrunas)
Models walk the runway in The Arc of San Diego’s fashion show. (Vincent Andrunas)
The stars are aligned on a model’s headdress in The Arc of San Diego fashion show. (Vincent Andrunas)
Mary Azevedo, Sandra Calderon, Jan Barstow, Barbie Souza and Lauren Grondona (Vincent Andrunas)
Bonnie Wright, Kathryn Vaughn and Charlotte Rand (Vincent Andrunas)
Cristull Hasson, Marilyn Barrett and Laura Applegate (Vincent Andrunas)
Andrea Da Luz, Karinna Feliciano, Daniel Silva, Marissa Bagaso and Therese Garces (Vincent Andrunas)
A model is awash in holiday glow. (Vincent Andrunas)
A sharp-dressed man and his best friend go for a walk on the runway. (Vincent Andrunas)
Gene Storms, Dianne York and Barbara and Dr. Howard Milstein (Vincent Andrunas)
Heather Huddleston, Jennifer Bisharat, Salem Ciuffa, Margarita Wilkenson and Mariangela Pretto (Vincent Andrunas)
Sandra Schafer, Carol Towne and Ory Tamsen (Vincent Andrunas)
A look to make spirits and winter bright. (Vincent Andrunas)
Models parade in a show of colors. (Vincent Andrunas)
Auctioneer Clint Bell and Christina Maggiora (Vincent Andrunas)
The Arc of San Diego presented its “Winter Wonderland” luncheon and fashion show Dec. 3 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel to raise funds for the not-for-profit organization’s efforts to support children and adults with disabilities.
The event included silent and live auctions and a runway show directed by style personality Leonard Simpson.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
