Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
Evening fog rolls in toward Country Club Drive. (Megan Rose)
An osprey perches above the nesting platform on the Scripps Pier. (Courtesy of Ryan and Natasha Chandhoke)
Glass half full of sunset. (Urs Baumann)
Beach erosion forms a whale’s tail pattern at low tide just north of Scripps Pier. (Leo Larson)
The new Blue Line trolley serving La Jolla cruises past the San Diego California Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints just east of Interstate 5. (Peyton Vincent)
It’s feeding time for a young black phoebe. (Penny Wilkes)
Sun and sea meet as seen from the Children’s Pool. (Nuala Mellett)
A couple of kissing coast lovers at The Cove. (Stephen Breskin)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
