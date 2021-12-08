Advertisement
Photo gallery: St. Germaine Children’s Charity brings back Roaring ‘20s at Silver Tea

St. Germaine President Katie Christensen (center), with Silver Tea co-chairwomen Janice Farnow (left) and Ashley Nagashima
St. Germaine President Katie Christensen (center) gathers with Silver Tea co-chairwomen Janice Farnow (left) and Ashley Nagashima at the fundraiser Dec. 7 at The Lot La Jolla.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Linda Van Zandt, Joanne "Joby" Bakken, Karen Luscomb and Trish Boaz attend the St. Germaine Children's Charity Silver Tea.
Linda Van Zandt, Joanne “Joby” Bakken, Karen Luscomb and Trish Boaz (from left) attend the St. Germaine Children’s Charity Silver Tea.   (Elisabeth Frausto)
Chelsea Sessa, Kristi Pfister, Erin Preuss and Andrea Marvin (from left)
Chelsea Sessa, Kristi Pfister, Erin Preuss and Andrea Marvin (from left)  (Elisabeth Frausto)
St. Germaine Vice President of Publicity Lauren Gable, Tiffany Brown and Molly Eldredge (from left)
St. Germaine Vice President of Publicity Lauren Gable, Tiffany Brown and Molly Eldredge (from left) attend the Silver Tea on Dec. 7.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Sweethearts of Swing perform at the Silver Tea afternoon soiree Dec. 7 at The Lot La Jolla.
Sweethearts of Swing perform at the Silver Tea afternoon soiree Dec. 7 at The Lot La Jolla.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Joyce Dostart, Esther Nahama, Margaret Dudas, Arlene Esgate and Micki Olin (from left)
Joyce Dostart, Esther Nahama, Margaret Dudas, Arlene Esgate and Micki Olin (from left)  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Kim Puttkammer, Renee Webb and Michelle Margulis (from left)
Kim Puttkammer, Renee Webb and Michelle Margulis (from left)  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Mio Hood, Jessica Monrose and Julie Bubnack (from left)
Mio Hood, Jessica Monrose and Julie Bubnack (from left)  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Gigi Cramer, Rick Wildman and Dana Stein (from left)
Gigi Cramer, Rick Wildman and Dana Stein (from left)  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Mary Ann Alexander, Kelly Delmore, Kathryn Murphy and Donna Fitzsimmons (from left)
Mary Ann Alexander, Silver Tea committee member Kelly Delmore, St. Germaine past president Kathryn Murphy and board member Donna Fitzsimmons (from left)  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Jennifer Morrissey, Lynnsay Rogers and Martha Khoury (from left)
Jennifer Morrissey, Lynnsay Rogers and Martha Khoury (from left)  (Elisabeth Frausto)
By Elisabeth FraustoStaff Writer 
The Silver Tea, an annual fundraiser for the La Jolla-based St. Germaine Children’s Charity, drew more than 300 people to The Lot La Jolla in two events Dec. 7: an afternoon soiree and an evening cocktail party for a larger number of guests.

Both events were themed “The Roaring ‘20s” and featured live entertainment, raffles and silent auctions, along with a “St. Germaine Signature Cocktail” mixed with St. Germain liqueur, gin and prosecco. The evening party included a live auction.

Support Local Journalism

At a time when local news is more important then ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please become a supporter of the La Jolla Light today by clicking here.

At the afternoon affair, Silver Tea co-chairwoman Janice Farnow welcomed guests and noted that the event committee only months ago wasn’t sure it could hold the fundraiser due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You helped to make this all happen,” Farnow said. “Our sponsors, the people that dedicated and donated gift certificates, the businesses … I love the bond of being part of the St. Germaine family.”

Event co-chairwoman Ashley Nagashima, a granddaughter of St. Germaine’s founder Barbara Christensen, said she is proud to continue her grandmother’s mission to help prevent child abuse in San Diego by supporting agencies that care for, shelter and treat victims up to age 25.

St. Germaine President Katie Christensen, Nagashima’s sister and also Barbara Christensen’s granddaughter, told the Silver Tea guests that “it warms my heart to see that you all care so much about fighting for a safer world for these children.”

For more information, visit stgermainechildrenscharity.org.

