La Jolla crime and public safety news: SDPD home safety tips, coronavirus numbers, police blotter

San Diego police issue holiday home safety tips

Mario Garcia wasn’t home when burglars broke into his La Jolla Shores residence Dec. 1, seemingly looking for money or jewelry. Nothing appears to have been stolen, but the incident has left Garcia shaken.

“I’ve lived here for 15 years and never had anything like this happen,” he said. “It just doesn’t feel like a safe place anymore.”

Garcia has a home security system that includes a view inside the house. While he was out of town around 6:30 p.m., he got an alert on his phone indicating the system was activated.

“I turned on my phone to see two guys in my house going up my staircase,” Garcia said. “They went through drawers, where someone would hide money or jewelry, but didn’t take any electronics or anything. They picked the lock to get into the house, but no one must have noticed because the streets are so dark.”

He said the burglars “looked professional” because they wore masks, hats and gloves. “This wasn’t a random incident,” he said. “This was planned.”

Given that break-ins tend to occur in December, the San Diego Police Department recommends the following safety precautions to avoid them this holiday season:

Don’t put large displays of holiday gifts in view of your windows or doors.

Don’t advertise what you got for Christmas by putting the boxes out on trash day. Break the boxes down or take them to the dump.

Don’t open your door at the sound or a knock or bell. Know who’s at your door before opening it. Install a wide-angle peephole in your front door so you can look out without being seen.

If you don’t want to answer the door and don’t want the person there to think no one is home, say something like “We can’t come to the door now” or “We don’t open the door to strangers.”

Don’t open the door to a delivery person unless you are expecting a package. Ask for the person’s name and the name and phone number of the company. Call it to confirm the visit. Keep the door closed and locked in the meantime.

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Nov. 30, ZIP code 92037 had 2,375 registered cases (up by 18 from the previous count) and 5,528.5 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Nov. 30, 38,210 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Nov. 3

Commercial burglary: 1000 block Wall Street, 10 p.m.

Nov. 18

Fraud: 1000 block Turquoise Street, noon

Nov. 22

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6600 block Michaeljohn Drive, 1 a.m.

Nov. 23

Fraud: 5700 block Baja Mar, 8 a.m.

Nov. 26

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5000 block La Jolla Boulevard, 7:15 p.m.

Commercial burglary: 7500 block Girard Avenue, 8 p.m.

Nov. 27

Residential burglary: 800 block Havenhurst Point, 4 a.m.

Residential burglary: 1500 block Copa de Oro Drive, 7:45 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 700 block Prospect Street, 8 p.m.

Petty theft: 1700 block Soledad Way, 11:10 p.m.

Nov. 28

Assault on elder/dependent adult: 2200 block Bahia Drive, 3:10 p.m.

Residential burglary: 1700 block Soledad Way, 11:59 p.m.

Nov. 29

Felony grand theft: 7600 block Draper Avenue, 1 a.m.

Use/under the influence of a controlled substance: 5100 block La Jolla Boulevard, 5:27 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 7700 block Fay Avenue, 7 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, noon

Nov. 30

Felony vehicle theft: Linda Way at Sea Ridge Drive, 6:20 a.m.

Dec. 1

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 7500 block Girard Avenue, 6:06 a.m.

Dec. 2

Commercial robbery (weapon used): 800 block Pearl Street, 7:38 p.m.

Dec. 3

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7900 block Roseland Drive, 9:45 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆