Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Dec. 9-16

Thursday, Dec. 9

• La Jolla Square blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 4225 Executive Square. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

Sunday, Dec. 12

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church blood drive, 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sun House Hall, 7715 Draper Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Dec. 13

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, Dec. 15

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. bearley1@san.rr.com

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆