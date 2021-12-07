Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Dec. 9-16
Thursday, Dec. 9
• La Jolla Square blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 4225 Executive Square. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com
Sunday, Dec. 12
• La Jolla Presbyterian Church blood drive, 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sun House Hall, 7715 Draper Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, Dec. 13
• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org
• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org
Wednesday, Dec. 15
• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. bearley1@san.rr.com
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
