Photo gallery: Christmas parade celebrates ‘Spirit of La Jolla’

Tinsel, tunes, twirls and tires filled the streets as the 65th La Jolla Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival came to town Dec. 5.

The parade, themed “Spirit of La Jolla,” featured custom floats and classic cars with special guests, dancers and musicians amid an assortment of seasonal celebrations.

More than 1,300 participants filled the parade, with spectators lining Girard Avenue and Prospect Street.

“Many people commented that the parade had a great vibe this year,” said event chairwoman Ann Kerr Bache.

Afterward, awards were given for top float entries. Winners were Stella Maris Academy, Best Overall; All Hallows Academy, Santa’s Favorite; Windansea Surf Club, Most Community Spirit; Ooh La La Dance Academy, Most Creative; Erling Rohde Plumbing, Most Colorful; House of Guitars, Most Holiday Spirit; and Southwest Middle and High School’s Island Steel Drum Band, Most Original. ◆