Photo gallery: Christmas parade celebrates ‘Spirit of La Jolla’

Rolling by on the traditional Old Black Goose car, Santa Claus waves during the La Jolla Christmas Parade on Dec. 5.
Rolling through La Jolla on the Old Black Goose car that traditionally carries him, Santa Claus waves to onlookers during the 65th La Jolla Christmas Parade on Dec. 5.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Boy Scouts from local troops carry the ceremonial banner to start the La Jolla Christmas Parade.
Boy Scouts from local troops carry the ceremonial banner to start the La Jolla Christmas Parade.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Ooh La La Dance Academy thanks La Jolla hometown heroes on its Christmas parade float, which won the award for Most Creative.
Ooh La La Dance Academy thanks La Jolla’s hometown heroes on its Christmas parade float, which won the award for Most Creative.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla High School Vikings cheerleaders march in the La Jolla Christmas Parade.
La Jolla High School Vikings cheerleaders march in the La Jolla Christmas Parade.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
San Diego City Councilman and La Jolla resident Joe LaCava, joined by his wife, Lorene, waves to parade-goers.
San Diego City Councilman and La Jolla resident Joe LaCava, joined by his wife, Lorene, and staff members, waves to parade-goers.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Erling Rohde Plumbing's float was named Most Colorful in the La Jolla Christmas Parade.
Erling Rohde Plumbing’s float was named Most Colorful in the La Jolla Christmas Parade.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Dancers perform during La Jolla's 65th Christmas parade.
Dancers perform during La Jolla’s 65th Christmas parade.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Stella Maris Academy's parade float won the award for Best Overall.
Stella Maris Academy’s parade float won the award for Best Overall.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Philanthropic marshal and Rotary Club of La Jolla President Cindy Goodman rides in the La Jolla Christmas Parade.
Philanthropic marshal and Rotary Club of La Jolla President Cindy Goodman rides in the La Jolla Christmas Parade.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Parading horses clop their way down Prospect Street in La Jolla.
Parading horses clop their way down Prospect Street in La Jolla.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Bagpipers pipe out holiday tunes during the La Jolla Christmas Parade.
Bagpipers pipe out holiday tunes during the La Jolla Christmas Parade.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria greets parade-goers in La Jolla.
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria greets parade-goers in La Jolla.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
Tinsel, tunes, twirls and tires filled the streets as the 65th La Jolla Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival came to town Dec. 5.

The parade, themed “Spirit of La Jolla,” featured custom floats and classic cars with special guests, dancers and musicians amid an assortment of seasonal celebrations.

More than 1,300 participants filled the parade, with spectators lining Girard Avenue and Prospect Street.

“Many people commented that the parade had a great vibe this year,” said event chairwoman Ann Kerr Bache.

Afterward, awards were given for top float entries. Winners were Stella Maris Academy, Best Overall; All Hallows Academy, Santa’s Favorite; Windansea Surf Club, Most Community Spirit; Ooh La La Dance Academy, Most Creative; Erling Rohde Plumbing, Most Colorful; House of Guitars, Most Holiday Spirit; and Southwest Middle and High School’s Island Steel Drum Band, Most Original. ◆

Ashley Mackin-Solomon

