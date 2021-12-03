Photo gallery: La Valencia Hotel lights two Christmas trees in ‘an important time to celebrate community’

It’s looking a lot like Christmas at La Jolla’s La Valencia Hotel, where two trees were lighted Dec. 2 in front of large cheering crowds.

The festivities included the La Jolla Country Day School Madrigal Singers performing on the outdoor courtyard and another group of carolers inside, plus hot chocolate, cookies and more music and dancing. About 100 people gathered at limited tables outside and another 100 inside, many of them in festive wear for the occasion.

A tree was lighted on the courtyard first, followed by a second tree lighting in the lobby.

La Valencia General Manager Summer Shoemaker said the hotel’s annual tree lighting event “is always special, but it’s even more special this year to be together and join and celebrate together” in light of last year’s COVID-19-related restrictions on such gatherings.

“It’s an important time to celebrate community,” she said. ◆