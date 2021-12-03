Advertisement
Photo gallery: La Valencia Hotel lights two Christmas trees in ‘an important time to celebrate community’

The La Jolla Country Day School Madrigal Singers performed Christmas carols at the La Valencia tree lighting Dec. 2.
The La Jolla Country Day School Madrigal Singers perform at the La Valencia Hotel’s Christmas tree lighting Dec. 2.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
The Christmas tree in the courtyard of La Jolla's La Valencia Hotel is lighted Dec. 2.
Onlookers applaud as the Christmas tree in the courtyard of La Jolla’s La Valencia Hotel is lighted Dec. 2. Another tree in the lobby was lighted a few minutes later.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
La Valencia General Manager Summer Shoemaker speaks before the lighting of the hotel's outdoor Christmas tree.
La Valencia General Manager Summer Shoemaker speaks before the lighting of the hotel’s outdoor Christmas tree.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Brady Shoemaker and Susan and Lynn Phillips listen to Christmas carols at the La Valencia Hotel on Dec. 2.
Brady Shoemaker and Susan and Lynn Phillips listen to Christmas carols at the La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla on Dec. 2.   (Elisabeth Frausto)
Zina Laliberte, Jordan Sobel and Gitta Pazar gather on the La Valencia Hotel courtyard.
Zina Laliberte, Jordan Sobel and Gitta Pazar gather on the La Valencia Hotel courtyard.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Children take in the festivities at the La Valencia Hotel's Christmas tree lighting Dec. 2.
Children take in the festivities at the La Valencia Hotel’s Christmas tree lighting Dec. 2.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Victoria Schafer and nephew Rydon Russell pick up some hot chocolate and cookies at the La Valencia Hotel's tree lighting.
Victoria Schafer and nephew Rydon Russell pick up some hot chocolate and cookies at the La Valencia Hotel’s tree lighting.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
By Elisabeth FraustoStaff Writer 
It’s looking a lot like Christmas at La Jolla’s La Valencia Hotel, where two trees were lighted Dec. 2 in front of large cheering crowds.

The festivities included the La Jolla Country Day School Madrigal Singers performing on the outdoor courtyard and another group of carolers inside, plus hot chocolate, cookies and more music and dancing. About 100 people gathered at limited tables outside and another 100 inside, many of them in festive wear for the occasion.

A tree was lighted on the courtyard first, followed by a second tree lighting in the lobby.

La Valencia General Manager Summer Shoemaker said the hotel’s annual tree lighting event “is always special, but it’s even more special this year to be together and join and celebrate together” in light of last year’s COVID-19-related restrictions on such gatherings.

“It’s an important time to celebrate community,” she said. ◆

Elisabeth Frausto

Elisabeth Frausto is a reporter for the La Jolla Light.

