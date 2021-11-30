La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Nov. 23, ZIP code 92037 had 2,375 registered cases (up by 32 from the previous count) and 5,486.9 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Nov. 23, 38,031 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Nov. 3

Fraud: 5200 block Chelsea Street, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10

Residential burglary: 7700 block Via Capri, 8 a.m.

Nov. 16

Tampering with vehicle: 5200 block La Jolla Hermosa Avenue, 1 a.m.

Residential burglary: 8200 block El Paseo Grande, 6:30 a.m.

Nov. 17

Residential burglary: 5700 block Waverly Avenue, 9:47 a.m.

Nov. 18

Vehicle break-in/theft: Girard Avenue at Prospect Street, 5:30 a.m.

Grand theft from building: 1600 block Los Altos Road, 5:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7400 block Herschel Avenue, 10:05 p.m.

Nov. 19

Theft (purse snatching): 700 block Agate Street, 7 a.m.

Residential burglary: 5900 block Rutgers Road, 9 a.m.

Nov. 20

Assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm): 5400 block Calumet Avenue, 11:02 p.m.

Nov. 21

Commercial robbery (no weapon used): 200 block Prospect Street, 2 a.m.

Nov. 22

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 5 p.m.

Nov. 23

Battery on person: 7500 block Fay Avenue, 5:30 p.m.

Assault (on elder or dependent adult): 8100 block Camino del Sol, 6 p.m.

Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6 p.m.

Residential burglary: 7900 block Via Capri, 7 p.m.

Residential burglary: 7800 block Lookout Drive, 7:13 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 1100 block Turquoise Street, 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 24

Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 25

Driving under the influence (alcohol): Fay Avenue at Kline Street, 12:49 a.m.

Nov. 26

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2600 block Torrey Pines Road, 1 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 7300 block Vista del Mar Avenue, 2 p.m.

Commercial robbery (weapon used): 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 8 a.m.

Nov. 27

Simple battery: 2200 block Torrey Pines Road, 11:30 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆