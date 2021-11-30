Fa-la-la-la-La-Jolla: Here’s a calendar of local holiday events

This December brings an increase in in-person holiday events as we emerge from COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, with fetes, concerts and more to keep you jingling all the way into 2022.

Here’s a roundup of many La Jolla holiday offerings.

Events spanning all ages

The La Valencia Hotel will hold a tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 2. (Courtesy of La Valencia Hotel)

• The La Valencia Hotel hosts a tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 1132 Prospect St. The event will begin at at 4:30 p.m. and include beverages, treats, music, carolers and crafts counting down to the tree lighting at 5:45 p.m. Free. lavalencia.com

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Deck the Halls” at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at 7555 Draper Ave. Children and teenagers are invited to decorate the youth areas in the library. Free. grahamk@sandiego.gov

• The La Valencia Hotel presents “Storytime Brunch with Santa” at 11 a.m. Saturdays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, at 1132 Prospect St. The event includes The Med’s brunch menu with a visit from Santa Claus. lavalencia.com

• The La Jolla Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival kicks off its 65th annual festivities at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, with Santa photos, a meet-and-greet with astronaut Jessica Meir and more along Wall Street at Girard Avenue. The parade will start at 1:30 p.m. at Girard and Kline Street, head north on Girard, turn left onto Prospect Street and end at Prospect and Draper Avenue in front of the La Jolla Recreation Center. Free. ljparade.com

• The La Jolla Recreation Center hosts a movie night starting at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at 615 Prospect St., including activities for children, a visit from Santa Claus and a screening of the movie “Elf” at sunset. Free. (858) 552-1658

• Youth theater group Grand Facade Theatre Productions presents “Holiday Tales VIII: That Holiday Feeling” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11, at Congregational Church of La Jolla, 1216 Cave St. The live show will include singing and dancing. $12; $10 for senior citizens, military personnel and students. lajollaucc.org/events

• Harry’s Coffee Shop will host a visit with Santa Claus at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7545 Girard Ave. Free.

• The La Jolla Open Aire Market presents its winter carnival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, on the grounds of La Jolla Elementary School at Girard Avenue and Genter Street. The event will include pictures with Santa Claus, live music, crafts, a raffle and a “winter wonderland” playground. Free. lajollamarket.com

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents its first “Family Holiday Hullabaloo” at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at 780 Prospect St. The gathering is open to all ages and will include dancing and singing to the tunes of San Diego “kid folk” band Hullabaloo, led by musicians Steve Denyes and Shawn Rohlf. The event also will include art activities with Xuchi Naungayan Eggleton, inspired by her project in “Trifecta: Art, Science, Patron.” Free; registration is required. bit.ly/LJHSHullabaloo

Ooh La La Dance Academy will present its youth holiday recital on Saturday, Dec. 18. (Robert Nadel)

• Ooh La La Dance Academy presents its youth holiday recital at noon Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. Young dancers will perform Christmas, Hanukkah and winter dances in several genres. $23 and up. ljms.org/events

• Ooh La La Dance Academy presents its “Holiday Spectacular for Families” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. The show will include dancing, singing, cirque performers, comedians and percussionists. $28 and up. ljms.org/events

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Holiday Sing-Along at the Conrad” at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Wu Tsai QRT.yrd, 7600 Fay Ave. La Jolla youth librarian Katia Graham will read “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” and the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus will perform jazzy holiday tunes. Guests are encouraged to bring a book to donate to the Friends of the La Jolla Library or an instrument to donate to the La Jolla Music Society’s after-school program, the Community Music Center. Free. ljms.org/events

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a “Noon Year’s Eve Party” at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at 7555 Draper Ave. The party will start with a New Year’s Eve story and will include dancing, a photo station, music, snacks and a countdown to noon. Free. grahamk@sandiego.gov

• Birch Aquarium at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego presents “Seas ‘n’ Greetings” through Friday, Dec. 31, at 2300 Expedition Way. The month-long holiday celebration features family seasonal activities, including photo opportunities, holiday music and an interactive scavenger hunt. All holiday activities are included in aquarium admission, which is $24.95 for adults and $19.95 for children. Reservations are required. aquarium.ucsd.edu

Music, dancing and more

• The San Diego Children’s Choir presents its 32nd annual winter concert at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. The event will feature seasonal favorites and diverse musical selections from the choir’s five performing ensembles. $25 and up. ljms.org/events/sd-childrens-choir

• The Queen’s Cartoonists perform at 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. The show, part of the Conrad Holiday Package, will feature music from the golden age of animation, cult cartoon classics and modern animation along with singing, comedy and more. $31 and up. ljms.org/events

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church presents its annual Christmas concert at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at 7715 Draper Ave. The church chancel choir and a professional orchestra will perform Vivaldi’s “Gloria!” A reception will follow the concert. Free; reservations are required. LJPres.org/RSVPconcert

• Cloud of Joy Entertainment presents “Soul Holiday Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. The program will include gospel soul, jazz and classic dance moves. $45 and up. ljms.org/events

• The La Jolla Symphony & Chorus presents a holiday program at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. The concert will feature works of Victoria, Sweelinck, Mendelssohn, Vaughan Williams, Rutter and a few carols from Estonia and Germany. Free. lajollasymphony.com

• Ooh La La Dance Academy presents its “Holiday Spectacular for Adults” at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. The show will feature singers, dancers, percussionists and performers from all over the country showcasing salsa, samba, cirque, comedy, heels and tease. $60 and up. ljms.org/events

Food and drink

• The La Valencia Hotel presents “Holiday Tea at The Med” at 11 a.m. on various days beginning Friday, Dec. 3, at 1132 Prospect St. The event will include teas paired with scones, quiche, sandwiches, mini pastries and more. $70 per adult; reservations are required. lavalencia.com

• The Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa presents a “Boozy Garden Tea Time: Holiday Edition” at noon Saturday, Dec. 18, at 9700 N. Torrey Pines Road. The event will include gin cocktails, gourmet teas, holiday sweets and sandwiches. $80. bit.ly/EstanciaDec

Auctions, shopping and other events

Karla Castetter and Charleen Boyl are co-chairs of St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church’s Christmas Bazaar set for Dec. 4-5. (Courtesy of St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church)

• St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church hosts a Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at 743 Prospect St., featuring ornaments, trees, decor, clothing, bakeware, wreathes, toys, jewelry, wrapping paper and more. Free admission. sjbts.org

• The Perry Gallery hosts a Christmas Faire from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2218 Avenida de la Playa. Local artists will paint small, affordable and creative items for gift-giving. The event also will include refreshments and music. theperrygallery.com

• The Bird Rock Artist Guild presents the 10th annual “Holiday Art in the Garden” at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at 5571 Bellevue Ave. Bird Rock resident Leslie Davis will open her garden full of art from local artists. The event also will include live music, refreshments and shopping. Donations will be accepted for Art Reach, Unity4 Orphans and the Center for World Music. facebook.com/BirdRockArtistGuild

• The La Jolla Community Center presents a holiday party at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The event will feature music, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, prizes and more. Free for Community Center members; $10 for non-members. Registration is required. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Promises2Kids holds its second annual holiday wine auction at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, online and at Julep, 1735 Hancock St., San Diego. The event will include wine tastings, live entertainment and live and silent auctions. Proceeds will benefit programs that support foster youths. $50 and up. promises2kids.org/wine-auction

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library will hold a holiday bookstore Dec. 14-31. (Courtesy of Athenaeum Music & Arts Library)

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents a holiday bookstore beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, and running through Friday, Dec. 31, at 1008 Wall St. The sale will include a large selection of gently used books, CDs, vinyl LPs and sheet music. ljathenaeum.org/book-sale

• The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department is holding its “Toys for Tots” drive through Wednesday, Dec. 15, at all fire and lifeguard stations, including in La Jolla. The collection of new toys and books will be distributed to needy children in partnership with the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. ◆