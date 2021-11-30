Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Dec. 2-9

Thursday, Dec. 2

• Scripps Research blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 3300 N. Torrey Pines Court. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Friday, Dec. 3

• The Cottage La Jolla blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside at 7702 Fay Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at a location to be determined. ljkiwanis@gmail.com

Sunday, Dec. 5

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Dec. 6

• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. ljparksbeaches@gmail.com

Tuesday, Dec. 7

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online and at La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Deborah Szekely, founder of Rancho La Puerta, Golden Door and the New Americans Museum, will speak at 12:50 p.m. djshaw@doctor.com

Wednesday, Dec. 8

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m., La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. info@lajollabythesea.com

Thursday, Dec. 9

• La Jolla Square blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 4225 Executive Square. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. (858) 459-4211. lajollacluster.com

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆