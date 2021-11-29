Photo gallery: Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center puts on a happening Hanukkah party
Kristin Lejarde helps Lana Abelowitz with do-it-yourself doughnut decorating as Lana’s dad, Ryan, looks on at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center’s “Hanukkah Happening” celebration Nov. 21. (Vincent Andrunas)
Nate Stein, Ellen and Jerry Fabrikant and Lisa Stein at the Snakebite Coffee table. (Vincent Andrunas)
Reine Krief and Elisa First at the Bijou Rocks table. (Vincent Andrunas)
The hands-free latke-eating contest begins. (Vincent Andrunas)
Steven Esthimos, the eventual winner of the latke-eating contest, approaches his goal. (Vincent Andrunas)
Romy Esthimos, Renie Lynch and Calli, Ava and Steven Esthimos after Steven won the latke-eating contest. (Vincent Andrunas)
Children color Hanukkah cards at the JCC Cares table. (Vincent Andrunas)
Kids work on Hanukkah crafts at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center’s “Hanukkah Happening” celebration. (Vincent Andrunas)
Shai Wade Assof (in carriage) and Debra and Steve Shaiken (Vincent Andrunas)
Chris Renda, Kari Griswold and Jason Lobenstein at the JCC Maccabi table. (Vincent Andrunas)
Phoebe Davis and Judi Sofer (in a dreidel costume) (Vincent Andrunas)
Evelyn and Rachel Stabile and Sarah Mattes at the One-Stop Hanukkah Shop. (Vincent Andrunas)
Lenore Bohm and Michael Ross at the Gourmet M Chocolates table. (Vincent Andrunas)
Tyler and Stacie Benebek, Michele Estebo and Kaia Salute (Vincent Andrunas)
Diana Stern receives a henna application from Tejal Shah. (Vincent Andrunas)
Children gather for a painting activity. (Vincent Andrunas)
Kids decorate cups with stickers. (Vincent Andrunas)
Niall and Amy White, Savannah Graciano and Danielle and Dylan White (Vincent Andrunas)
Imbar Shochat and Ennas and Daniel Shirizli (Vincent Andrunas)
Jonas Wagner, Arlene LaPierre and Brian, Deena and Elias Wagner (Vincent Andrunas)
The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center Jacobs Family Campus in La Jolla presented “Hanukkah Happening” on Nov. 21.
The celebration featured live music and a shuk, or market, that offered shopping, crafts, games, contests and more.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
