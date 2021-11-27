Advertisement
Share
News

CIF football: Scripps Ranch is too much for La Jolla in Division II title game

La Jolla's Makai Smith (2) carries the ball against Scripps Ranch during the Division II championship game.
La Jolla’s Makai Smith (2) carries the ball against Scripps Ranch during the CIF San Diego Section Division II championship game Nov. 26 at Escondido High School.
(Thom Vollenweider)
By John Maffei
Share

Jalen Shaw had 168 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-carry first half, helping Scripps Ranch to a 42-0 win over La Jolla in the CIF San Diego Section Division II championship game Nov. 26 at Escondido High School.

The Falcons’ victory turned the tables on the Vikings, who two years ago beat Scripps Ranch for the title, 17-10.

La Jolla, which finished the season with a 5-8 record overall, had just 108 yards total offense in the game and zero yards rushing.

“They had a heck of a game plan,” said Vikings coach Tyler Roach. “And they played really well.

“Kudos to them. They were the better team tonight.”

La Jolla quarterback Jackson Stratton watches from the sideline during the Vikings' loss in the Division II title game.
La Jolla quarterback Jackson Stratton watches from the sideline during the Vikings’ loss to Scripps Ranch in the Division II championship game.
(Thom Vollenweider)

Quarterback Jackson Stratton, who has been in and out of the lineup with injuries this season, played the first half and two plays in the second, throwing for 24 yards with two interceptions. Stratton, a senior, has committed to the University of Washington after graduation.

Backup QB Kevin Steel played the rest of the way and completed 12 of 18 passes for 84 yards.

The Vikings lost offensive/defensive lineman Danny Molestina in the second quarter with a right leg injury. The leg was placed in an air cast and he was taken to a hospital.

Scripps Ranch (11-1 overall) advances to next week’s Southern California Regionals.

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report.

News Prep Sports
John Maffei

A 1971 graduate of San Diego State, Maffei lettered in baseball for the Aztecs. His first job was as a sportswriter at the Escondido Times-Advocate. He returned to San Diego State as Sports Information Director in 1972 and held that position through the 1978 season when he returned to the Times-Advocate as sports editor. He moved to the Oceanside Blade-Tribune as a sportswriter in 1985, then was part of the merger when the Times-Advocate and Blade-Tribune joined forces to form the North County Times. He joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in 2012. He has covered all sports from preps to pros.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.

More from this Author

Advertisement