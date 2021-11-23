What are you grateful for this Thanksgiving? Locals count their blessings

With Thanksgiving upon us, the La Jolla Light asked people around The Village what they’re thankful for this year as people get back together again after last year’s pandemic-dampened holiday.

Roxanne Whitney

Roxanne Whitney and Scooter (Elisabeth Frausto)

“I’m thankful for succulents. I can’t kill them! They’re incredibly resilient. And hummingbirds. I love the clicking noise they make. And I’m grateful for [my dog] Scooter.”

Chiara Mantelli

Chiara Mantelli (Elisabeth Frausto)

“I’m grateful for my family, that my friends and everyone is safe and healthy.”

Marion Braun

Marion Braun (Elisabeth Frausto)

“I’m grateful to have my family around me, to be able to see them and share their daily lives. I am grateful for the life I have, for living in a wonderful place surrounded by my dog, my friends, my work and husband-to-be.”

Curt Custard

Curt Custard (Elisabeth Frausto)

“I’m thankful ... for [having] a big Thanksgiving celebration. We’re flying off to Mexico and meeting lots of friends from Europe there.”

John Reeder

John Reeder (Elisabeth Frausto)

“I love turkey. To me, Thanksgiving is harvest time. I grew up on a farm.”

Jenny Eastwood

Jenny Eastwood (Elisabeth Frausto)

The co-owner of Smallgoods Cheese Shop & Cafe said: “I’m thankful for my husband, Mike, and Cash, my dachshund. I’m very grateful for all my friends and family that are healthy and happy, and I am most grateful for a small business that has continued to stay open through all the madness of late. I hope everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving.” ◆