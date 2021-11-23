What are you grateful for this Thanksgiving? Locals count their blessings
With Thanksgiving upon us, the La Jolla Light asked people around The Village what they’re thankful for this year as people get back together again after last year’s pandemic-dampened holiday.
Roxanne Whitney
“I’m thankful for succulents. I can’t kill them! They’re incredibly resilient. And hummingbirds. I love the clicking noise they make. And I’m grateful for [my dog] Scooter.”
Chiara Mantelli
“I’m grateful for my family, that my friends and everyone is safe and healthy.”
Marion Braun
“I’m grateful to have my family around me, to be able to see them and share their daily lives. I am grateful for the life I have, for living in a wonderful place surrounded by my dog, my friends, my work and husband-to-be.”
Curt Custard
“I’m thankful ... for [having] a big Thanksgiving celebration. We’re flying off to Mexico and meeting lots of friends from Europe there.”
John Reeder
“I love turkey. To me, Thanksgiving is harvest time. I grew up on a farm.”
Jenny Eastwood
The co-owner of Smallgoods Cheese Shop & Cafe said: “I’m thankful for my husband, Mike, and Cash, my dachshund. I’m very grateful for all my friends and family that are healthy and happy, and I am most grateful for a small business that has continued to stay open through all the madness of late. I hope everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving.” ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.