La Jolla crime and public safety news: Shoe repair shop burglarized, coronavirus numbers, police blotter

La Jolla Boulevard shoe repair shop burglarized

Someone stole $15,000 worth of purses from the Shoe Repair & Leather Goods store in La Jolla early Nov. 16, the owner said.

The thief — seen in surveillance footage wearing a mask, a hooded sweatshirt and gloves — smashed the glass door and entered the small shop at 7514 La Jolla Blvd. at about 3:30 a.m. and took purses that were being held there on consignment.

“I’m really upset,” said owner Mohammed Alami, who added that he was considering retirement in coming years. “It makes me really angry. It’s not right. Why would someone break into small businesses?”

Two years ago, Shoe Repair & Leather Goods was broken into and the cash register was stolen. Alami said that burglary wasn’t solved and he’s not optimistic this one will be.

“You cannot see who [the thief] was. And it didn’t get solved last time, why is it going to get solved this time?” he said. “I cannot deal with this anymore.”

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Nov. 16, ZIP code 92037 had 2,343 registered cases (up by 30 from the previous count) and 5,413 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Nov. 16, 37,474 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Oct. 30

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2500 block Hidden Valley Road, 8 p.m.

Oct. 31

Petty theft: 700 block Pearl Street, 5:14 p.m.

Nov. 6

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7700 block Prospect Place, 5 p.m.

Nov. 10

Residential burglary: 7800 block Avenida Kirjah, 8:20 a.m.

Nov. 12

Vandalism: 7700 block Fay Avenue, 11 a.m.

Nov. 13

Residential burglary: 1300 block Muirlands Drive, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 14

Vehicle break-in/theft: Monte Vista Avenue at Sea Lane, 2:30 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 2200 block Avenida de la Playa, 4:55 p.m.

Nov. 15

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5300 block La Jolla Mesa Drive, 10 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 8100 block Calle del Cielo, 11 p.m.

Nov. 16

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 2400 block La Jolla Parkway, 12:58 a.m.

Simple battery: 1100 block Torrey Pines Road, 3:21 p.m.

Assault and threatening crime with intent to terrorize: 6000 block La Jolla Boulevard, 6:30 p.m.

Use or under the influence of a controlled substance: 7800 block Fay Avenue, 7:09 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6400 block Caminito Baltusral, 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 17

Commercial burglary: 700 block Genter Street, 3:23 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: Exchange Place at Silverado Street, 6:40 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 700 block Sapphire Street, 11:41 p.m.

Nov. 18

Felony vandalism: 5800 block Soledad Road, 9 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 6500 block Soledad Mountain Road, 10 a.m.

Petty theft: 7500 block Eads Avenue, 6:09 p.m.

Nov. 19

Felony vehicle theft: 2800 block La Jolla Scenic Drive, 12:13 p.m.

Nov. 20

Commercial burglary: 5700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 2 a.m.

Drunk in public: 6400 block Camino de la Costa, 2:18 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆