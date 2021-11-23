Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Nov. 25-Dec. 2

Thursday, Nov. 25 — Thanksgiving

Sunday, Nov. 28

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, Nov. 30

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online and at the La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Dr. Erik Viirre, director of the UC San Diego Arthur C. Clarke Center for Human Imagination, will speak at 12:50 p.m. djshaw@doctor.com

Thursday, Dec. 2

• Scripps Research blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 3300 N. Torrey Pines Court. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

