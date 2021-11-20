CIF football playoffs: La Jolla High gets berth in Division II title game with victory over Mira Mesa

La Jolla High School has saved its best for when it counts the most. The Vikings advanced to the Division II championship game of the CIF San Diego Section football tournament with a 27-14 semifinal victory over Mira Mesa on Nov. 19.

The win sets up a title showdown with Scripps Ranch (10-1 overall), which defeated Rancho Bernardo 28-7 in the semifinals.

The championship game will be played at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at Escondido High School.

In a regular-season matchup Aug. 27, Scripps Ranch edged La Jolla 52-51.

The Vikings beat the Falcons in the Division II finals in 2019.

This season, the Vikings struggled to a 3-7 record during the regular schedule and went into the playoffs on a four-game losing streak. But they defeated Valley Center in the quarterfinals Nov. 12. Then against Mira Mesa, they rolled up 441 yards to just 156 for the Marauders and collected four turnovers.

This article will be updated with further information.

— La Jolla Light and The San Diego Union-Tribune ◆