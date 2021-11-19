Bishop’s School field hockey bands together, though season ends in CIF semifinals

From Day 1 of this season, the Bishop’s School Knights girls field hockey program has banded together. The junior, junior varsity and varsity teams came together to practice, encourage one another and help push the varsity squad to the CIF postseason. The motto has been “TWP” — Together With Purpose.

“We came out of COVID [the previous pandemic-shortened season] wanting to be together, and our No. 1 priority was to be program first, not just junior, JV and varsity,” said coach Meg Carr. “We carried 40 girls on the three teams. It was about chemistry. It was building our skills and working together. We had five senior leaders that led by example with making sure everyone felt part of the program. In the end, that is what kept us going.”

Those senior leaders were Yasmin Henderson, Isabella Myer, Maddie Keck, Jackie Cosio and goalie Maggie Johnson. Some of the younger players also stood out: Erika Pfister, Emily Zhu, Lily Gover and Leila Feldman, Carr said.

“The past two weeks, we had to end practice early because it got dark early, but they didn’t want to leave,” Carr said. “We practiced on weekends, on off days, on different fields, wherever we could to create transitional drills, to run strategy drills. By the end, the girls trusted each other.”

On game days, she said, the whole group would practice together, then split off to play their games. “We would start together and leave the field together,” Carr said.

So when it came time for the CIF San Diego Section playoffs, there was no louder cheering section than the other field hockey Knights. The varsity team competed in the quarterfinals Nov. 15 and the semifinals Nov. 17.

Against Del Norte in the quarterfinals, the Knights came out on top 3-0. In the semifinals, however, Bishop’s lost to Rancho Buena Vista 2-0.

“That was hard for them,” Carr said. “But even though we lost, we left as a team together. We brought it in one last time. I look forward to what comes next. The legacy the leaders have set will move forward. The seniors and upperclassmen have really created a dynamic that brings in underclassmen and helps them love the team and love field hockey. We do shout-outs — when you see a senior shout out [praise] a freshman that tried something, they light up. It builds a strong foundation for the future of the program.” ◆