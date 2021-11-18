Photo gallery: Promises2Kids honors ‘Changemakers’ for foster children

Promises2Kids, a San Diego-based nonprofit dedicated to helping foster children in San Diego County, recognized 40 “Changemakers for Children” for their leadership and commitment to foster youths at an event Nov. 9 at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.

Promises2Kids says that in its 40 years, it has reunited siblings living apart in foster care more than 2,000 times, supported about 740 high school and college students in reaching educational goals, provided roughly 17,700 youths with birthday gifts, school clothes and opportunities to participate in extracurricular activities, and cared for about 60,000 children at the A.B. and Jessie Polinsky Children’s Center.

The organization was founded in 1981 by La Jolla residents Norma Hirsh and Renee Comeau as the Child Abuse Prevention Foundation of San Diego County. It became Promises2Kids in the early 1990s.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆